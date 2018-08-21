Get Your First Look at Claire Redfield’s Resident Evil 2 Campaign

After showing a lot of Leon Kennedy, Capcom has decided to dedicate gamescom 2018 to Claire Redfield. The heroine of the Resident Evil 2 don’t-call-it-a remake has appeared in key art before, but this is the first look at her in-game.

Capcom has also released some details for Claire’s Resident Evil 2 storyline, although things aren’t looking like they diverge too much from the original game. Claire is still looking for her brother Chris and manages to find her way into the infamous Raccoon City Police Department, where she meets Sherry Birkin.

The grotesque “G” makes an appearance that will send chills up your spine. Unfortunately, there’s still no look at the Licker, but there’s no way that doesn’t make it into Resident Evil 2.

Not footage from Claire’s Resident Evil 2 campaign has been released. Gamescom 2018 runs until August 25, 2018, so maybe there will be more to come?

We previously went hands-on with Resident Evil 2 at E3 2018, and said it “instills a sense of psychological terror.” We’ll have to wait and see if it can top Resident Evil 7, but Resident Evil 2 seems to take all of the best elements of Resident Evil and put it into one package.

Resident Evil 2 releases on January 25, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.