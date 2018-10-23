3D Realms’ Ion Maiden is Coming to PlayStation 4

3D Realms, the house of Duke Nukem, is doing something wild. Available now on Steam as an Early Access title, Ion Maiden is a new first-person shooter, that is being developed using a souped-up version of the Build Engine, the tool used to make 90s-era classics such as Duke Nukem 3D. Now, 3D Realms, 1C Entertainment, and Voidpoint have announced that Ion Maiden is coming to consoles, including the PlayStation 4 in Q2 2019.

Here is the official list of key features for Ion Maiden, which put the nature of this project into perspective:

The true successor to classic shooters such as Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, and Blood.

Experience the original Build engine on steroids, pumped up and ready to rock again after 20 years!

Duck, jump, climb, swim, and blast your way through seven exciting zones packed with multiple levels of mayhem!

A beautiful game world assembled from thousands of hand-crafted textures and sprites.

An awe-inspiring arsenal of devastating weapons, including multiple ammo types and alternate fire modes. Tri-barreled revolvers, grenade launchers, and heat-seeking smart bombs are your best friends!

The classic 90s FPS action you love, meshed with modern inventions like locational damage and seamless level transitions

Zero procedural generation. All levels are hand made and full of multiple paths, cool effects, and complex set pieces!

Thumping soundtrack comprised of true tracked module music, in authentic FastTracker 2 format.

Easy access on to level editor and other development tools on day one, plus Steam Workshop support.

IC Entertainment and 3D Realms are also working on a second game, which will be a similar kind of project but using the original Quake engine.

[Source: Gematsu]