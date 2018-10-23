3D Realms’ Ion Maiden is Coming to PlayStation 4
3D Realms, the house of Duke Nukem, is doing something wild. Available now on Steam as an Early Access title, Ion Maiden is a new first-person shooter, that is being developed using a souped-up version of the Build Engine, the tool used to make 90s-era classics such as Duke Nukem 3D. Now, 3D Realms, 1C Entertainment, and Voidpoint have announced that Ion Maiden is coming to consoles, including the PlayStation 4 in Q2 2019.
Here is the official list of key features for Ion Maiden, which put the nature of this project into perspective:
- The true successor to classic shooters such as Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, and Blood.
- Experience the original Build engine on steroids, pumped up and ready to rock again after 20 years!
- Duck, jump, climb, swim, and blast your way through seven exciting zones packed with multiple levels of mayhem!
- A beautiful game world assembled from thousands of hand-crafted textures and sprites.
- An awe-inspiring arsenal of devastating weapons, including multiple ammo types and alternate fire modes. Tri-barreled revolvers, grenade launchers, and heat-seeking smart bombs are your best friends!
- The classic 90s FPS action you love, meshed with modern inventions like locational damage and seamless level transitions
- Zero procedural generation. All levels are hand made and full of multiple paths, cool effects, and complex set pieces!
- Thumping soundtrack comprised of true tracked module music, in authentic FastTracker 2 format.
- Easy access on to level editor and other development tools on day one, plus Steam Workshop support.
IC Entertainment and 3D Realms are also working on a second game, which will be a similar kind of project but using the original Quake engine.
[Source: Gematsu]