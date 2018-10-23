Retail Listings Reportedly Leak Subnautica PS4 Release Date

Subnautica, an open-world, underwater exploration/survival game that has been a hit since its early access debut in 2014, has been set to release sometimes in 2018 for consoles. When that may be has yet to be officially announced, but some UK and US-based retailer listings seem to have spilled the beans.

According to listings from GAME, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, a physical edition of Subnautica is set to release on December 12, 2018. It’s possible that this could be a placeholder date, but generally retailers use December 31st for those. The listing also includes box art, screenshots, the ability to preorder, basically everything that suggests this thing is ready to roll.

From the Amazon listing, here are the official list of key features for Subnautica, in case you aren’t familiar with the game:

Dive into a vast underwater world – Subnautica’s ocean range from shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers

Scavenge, craft, and survive – after crash landing in your life pod, the clock is ticking to find water, food, and to develop equipment needed to explore as you collect resources from the ocean

Construct underwater habitats – build Bases on the sea Floor, choosing layouts and components, and managing hull-integrity as depth and pressure Increase

Unravel the mystery – signs abound that something is not right and you must Figure out what happened to this planet and what caused you to crash – can you find a way to make it Off the planet alive

Disrupt the food Chain – lure and distract a threatening creature with a fresh fish, or simply swim as fast as you can to avoid gnashing jaws of roaming predators

[Source: Push Square]