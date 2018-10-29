See Sam’s Investigative Side in Twin Mirror’s New Gameplay Trailer

Paris Games Week is in full swing, and with it arrives some much desired gameplay footage from Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic cerebral narrative, Twin Mirror. You play as Sam, a man returning to his childhood home in West Virginia to attend the funeral of his best friend. After waking up the morning after to find his shirt covered in blood—and little to no recollection of the night’s events—it’s up to the player to enter Sam’s Mind Palace to restructure the events he cannot recall. This will lead him on a dark journey through the isolated mountain town he once called home. The first episode will be released sometime in 2019. No specific date has been given just yet. You can check out the Twn Mirror gameplay in the video above.

Sam’s alter-ego, The Double, will act as an adviser to Sam as he traverses both the real world and the mental landscape within his mind. It should be interesting to see how the game blends the relationship between the two alongside developing relationships in the real world, as well as the investigative needs to uncover what will no doubt be a twisted road of deception. There’s a lot of potential here in Twin Mirror, so stay tuned as Dontnod Entertainment prepares to bring more info on its first episode, titled Lost on Arrival, sometime within the near future.

It seems the episodic-adventure train is showing no signs of slowing down. How do you think Twin Mirror will hold up to the likes of Life is Strange 2 or The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: YouTube]