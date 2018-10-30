Prepare for Even More Weirdness With Strange Brigade The Thrice Damned Part 2 DLC

Rebellion continues to support its third-person shooter, Strange Brigade with both paid and free DLC. Following up September’s content drop, The Thrice Damned Part 2: The Sunken Kingdom is available today. This marks the second installment of this three-part season pass.

Enter a deadly cave and destroy more unearthly evil with the official DLC trailer:



In this campaign expansion, the crew must navigate treacherous tunnels, fight off bullheaded foes, and continue to blend supernatural abilities with gunplay. But not everything is the same. A character expansion introduces us to a Japanese Naval Officer named Hachiro Shimizu.

In addition to this new character, this DLC adds the Piercing Pestilence amulet power, Marchador TT pistol, Mikhailov-38 rifle, and a special item called the Shock Grenade.

Alongside the season pass content comes a free update for all players. This update adds the Chamber map to Horde Mode and Cut-Throat Caverns II and Forsaken City II to Score Attack mode.

Strange Brigade is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. The game will receive its last portion of season pass content next month. If you’ve yet to play the game yourself, be sure to see what we have to say in our Strange Brigade review.