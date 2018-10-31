Just Cause 4 Has Gone Gold One Month Ahead of Launch

Avalanche Studios has revealed that, for the most part, Just Cause 4 production is complete. The game has gone gold with just over one month to spare before its December 2018 launch. This news warranted a celebratory tweet on the franchise’s official Twitter account, complete with emojis and Rico Rodriguez’ visage bathed in a bourbon-colored hue.

We are pleased to announce that #JustCause4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on December 4th Congratulations to @AvalancheSweden for their amazing work creating Solís and Rico’s most ambitious adventure yet https://t.co/eieCqdnMgR pic.twitter.com/6iVHc9kHFy — Just Cause 4 (@justcause) October 30, 2018

After a couple of leaks via retail and online store fronts, Just Cause 4 received a proper reveal during E3 2018 festivities. From the jump, it was clear Avalanche had incredible ambitions for its newest release. Yet crafting the best sandbox ever seems an arduous task. At the heart of such a pursuit rests Avalanche’s Apex Engine. Apparently, it’s set to deliver “the most interactive, extreme weather simulations ever seen in a video game, complimented by incredible visuals, unparalleled physics, and endless creative possibilities.”

Avalanche aims to achieve more than showcasing incredible technology. Story also plays a massive part in the latest Just Cause adventure. While Rico hunts for answers concerning his past, a villain, Gabriela Morales, incites much destruction along the way.

Just Cause 4 launches later this year on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on December 4, 2018.

[Source: Just Cause on Twitter]