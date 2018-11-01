Get a Sneak Peek at Every Battlefield V Multiplayer Launch Map

The multiplayer launch maps for Battlefield V have been detailed, thanks to a batch of new information and a trailer. The title will feature eight multiplayer maps at launch: Hamada, Aerodrome, Twisted Steel, Arras, Rotterdam, Devastation, Narvik, and Fjell 652. This new trailer also teases what to expect from the post-launch release of Tides of War Chapter 1–the Panzerstorm map, set in a Belgian countryside.

Get a quick look at all Battlefield V has to offer in the official launch maps trailer below:

The Battlefield V section of EA’s website goes into greater depth about all eight locations. Featured below is a brief description of each one:

Hamada (North Africa):

Hamada is one of two Battlefield V maps set in North Africa and is inspired by a strategic point between Libya and Egypt. This area was the scene of pivotal battles between the Axis and Allies during 1941 and 1942.

Aerodrome (North Africa):

Aerodrome is loosely based on the British attacks on German installations, supply lines, and airfields in the Libyan desert in 1942–1943. Commandeered by Erwin “The Desert Fox” Rommel, the German troops were forced to retreat westward through Libya and eventually surrender following the attacks.

Dominating the landscape of this airfield (or, indeed, “aerodrome”) is a central hangar. A key strategic point that can be heavily fortified and defended, this will be a nest for infantry clashes, but daring tank pilots may also try their luck in what will be a severely contested area.

Twisted Steel (France):

While not portraying a specific historical event, Twisted Steel is heavily inspired by the events at the fortified sector of the river Escaut in 1940, on the border between Belgium and France.

Apart from the impressive fallen bridge [that is Twisted Steel], you’ll fight in villages, across fields, and along a river on a map designed to bring those rural, Europe-based World War 2 fantasies to life.

Arras (France):

Together with Twisted Steel, Arras is one of the two Western Front maps depicting the Fall of France, which eventually led to a British retreat from continental Europe. It’s inspired by the May 1940 battle that took place around the town of Arras, where the allied side launched a counter-attack against the German army, advancing towards the channel coast.

In this rural area, you’ll see shades of the Soissons map from Battlefield 1 or even Harvest Day from Battlefield: Bad Company. The environments are beautiful, but don’t stare too long at the magnificent yellows of the canola fields – enemy tanks or snipers may pick you off.

Rotterdam (Holland):

The Rotterdam map is inspired by an unfamiliar conflict of World War II, set in May 1940. Expecting little resistance, the German military pushed through the city of Holland, but were met by fierce opposition from the Dutch military.

Devastation (Holland):

The map is inspired by the second part of the Rotterdam blitz by the German forces. The Rotterdam map shows a thriving city in peril, while Devastation is a nearby section of the same metropolis, ruined by the terrible aftermath of relentless bombardments.

Narvik (Norway):

This map is one of two inspired by the Norwegian Campaign, which took place in the spring and summer of 1940, in the northern port city of Narvik and the surrounding mountains (the other is the Fjell 652 map). Allied and Axis troops skirmish for control of this strategically vital location and the rich iron-ore (a critical wartime supply) transported by the city’s railway.

Fjell 652 (Norway):

The second map inspired by the Norwegian Campaign of 1940, Fjell 652 (“Fjell” is Norwegian for “mountain”) follows the fight as the Axis forces retreat into the cold, unforgiving peaks surrounding the port city of Narvik. In this unseen, untold story of World War 2, players advance on the treacherous mountaintops with the Allied army or attempt to try to hold their ground with the Axis forces.

Recently, DICE shared new information about Tides of War, providing an overview for three months worth of content, which kicks off in December 2018 with the first chapter, Overture.

Battlefield V launches for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 20, 2018.

[Source: EA]