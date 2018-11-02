MLB The Show 19’s Cover Athlete Is Bryce Harper, But His Team Is TBD

MLB The Show 19 is set to release on March 26, 2019, and Bryce Harper has been unveiled as the game’s cover athlete. Harper was prodigy in his youth and has blossomed into, arguably, the best player in Major League Baseball.

Now that his contract with the Washington Nationals has ended, we’re left wondering where Harper will go next. Bryce Harper may be one of the highest paid MLB athletes, but he’s aiming to be the highest, period. It’s speculated that his next contract will be $400 million for ten years.

On that note, you’ll notice that he currently isn’t wearing a jersey at all. Instead, he’s sporting a neutral hoodie. The cover art will be updated before the game’s release based on Harper’s next contract.

Here’s the announcement trailer.

We may not know what the final cover art will look like, but we do know all the preorder bonuses and special editions that will be available. The Standard Edition of MLB The Show 19 is $59.99 and can be preordered now.

Below is a breakdown of the extras you can get based on where you preorder.

PlayStation Store 10 Standard Packs 1 Gold Player Choice Pack 5,000 Stubs Instant Reward | Bryce Harper MVP Flashback Card for MLB The Show 18

GameStop/EB Games 10 Standard Packs 1 Gear Up Choice Pack

1 Gold Player Choice Pack

All other retailers 10 Standard Packs 10 Standard Packs 1 Gold Player Choice Pack



For those looking for some nicer packaging and a few more extras, there’s the MLB The Show 19 MVP Edition for $69.99.

MVP Edition includes: Prestige Player Gear Up Choice Pack

Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks

6,000 Stubs

Choose 1 Classic Stadium

10 Standard Packs

30 Custom Avatars

Digital sales have become increasingly popular over the last few years but that doesn’t mean your shopping options are limited. For hardcore fans who prefer digital downloads there’s the Digital Deluxe Edition available on the PlayStation Store for $99.99 and it’s loaded with packs.

Digital Deluxe Edition includes: 1 Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack

Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks

15,000 Stubs

1 Ballin is a Habit Pack

Choose 1 Classic Stadium

30 Standard Packs

30 Custom Avatars

Lastly, those looking for the a unique, physical collector’s edition should purchase the Gone Yard Edition (exclusive to GameStop/EB Games) for $99.99.

Gone Yard Edition includes: 1 New Era Gone Yard Edition 9FIFTY Hat

Limited Edition Steel Book

Digital Diamond Dynasty New Era Gone Yard Edition 9FIFTY Hat for use in game

1 Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack

Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks

15,000 Stubs

20 Standard Packs

Choose 1 Classic Stadium

30 Custom Avatars

MLB The Show 19 will release March 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]