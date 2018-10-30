The PlayStation 4 Hits 86.1 Million in Sales Worldwide

Sony’s financial results for quarter 2 of the fiscal year revealed that the PlayStation 4 has sold 86.1 million over its lifetime. As Sony approaches the 100 million milestone, the company has adjusted the fiscal year forecast to 17.5 million in projected sales. This is up from its previous projection of 17 million.

Below are a few additional statistics from Sony’s Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results of Q2 document:

The ratio of digital game sales has increased so far this year. For the 2018 fiscal year Q1 and Q2 has digital downloads at 43% and 28% respectively, compared to last year’s 39% and 27%.

After seeing a slight decrease during Q1, PlayStation Plus membership is back up to 34.3 million (.1 million higher than it was at the end of 2017’s fiscal year).

PlayStation 4 full game software sold 75.1 million in Q2, marking a 5.4 million increase compared to last year’s results.

With these sales, the PlayStation 4 is pretty much on par with the PlayStation 3’s total lifetime sales. We know the next gen exists somewhere around the corner, but whether that’s one year away, two years away, or much further down the line remains to be seen. Just a few months ago, PlayStation VR reached 3 million units sold, a number that now feels even smaller when standing beside the actual console’s sales numbers.

How many units do you think the PlayStation 4 will sell before the system is all said and done? Make your predictions in the comments below.

[Source: Sony’s financial results Q2 and Sony’s Supplemental Information]