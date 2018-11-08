Beat Saber Release Date Announced in Neon Saturated Gameplay Trailer

Prime those motion controllers, because the coveted Beat Saber has finally gotten a release date for the PlayStation VR, marked for November 20, 2018. The VR rhythm game seems desperate to please many a Star Wars fan with its block-halving light sticks.

You can check out the game’s overview below:

Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small cubes) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and also the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the hand made levels. Our goal is to make players almost dance while cutting the cubes and avoiding obstacles. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.

All levels and music within Beat Saber are handcrafted the ensure a smooth execution for the player to experience, a result that is “incomparable to similar games with generated content.” Studio Beat Games also says that the game’s accessibility should allow anyone to understand the basic principles and jump right in after a few seconds. You don’t need to be Michael Jackson to pick this one up.

[Source: PlayStation]