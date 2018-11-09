Midnight Club: LA Has Been Delisted from the PlayStation Store

Games grow old, and contracts sometimes go with them. Generally, licenses expire, and that leads to games quietly vanishing into the night, removed from digital marketplaces sometimes forever. The latest victim to, possibly, time and/or contract terms is Rockstar Games‘ Midnight Club: Los Angeles. Also, some older iterations of NBA 2K were delisted.

It’s hard to say exactly when these delistings happened, as publishers typically don’t care to announce them. What generally tipped everyone off was a report from True Achievements, which actually keeps tracks of what goes in and out of the Microsoft Store. The list for October deslistings there includes NBA 2K15, NBA 2K16, NBA 2617: The Prelude, and of course Midnight Club: Los Angeles. Sure enough, if you hop over to the PlayStation Store and search for those games, they aren’t available for purchase.

It’s somewhat surprising to see a Rockstar Games title taken to the execution block, but the game does utilize officially licensed vehicles, and music. That kind of thing is an inevitable death sentence for games, especially those from the previous console generation.

As per usual, if you already own a digital license for Midnight Club: Los Angeles, you have nothing to worry about. You’ll still be able to download the game if you get the hankering for some open world street racing. Anyone else will have to track down a used physical copy.

[Source: True Achievements]