Get Ready for the PlayStation Classic With This Close-up Look

Announced almost two months ago, the PlayStation Classic is a tiny plug-and-play console with an emulator built into it that can play its 20 classic games. While North America and Europe’s game line-up differs from the one on the version of the system being released in Japan, the hardware remains the same.

In a recent European PlayStation Blog post, Social Media Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Sid Shuman gave us an in-depth look at the console. Oddly enough, these close-ups shots make it hard to remember that the PlayStation Classic is 80% smaller than the original PlayStation, in terms of volume, and 45% smaller, when it comes to its width and length.

Shuman noted that the directional pad felt more comfortable this time around, but the rest of the controller felt just like the original. The opening screen keeps that iconic system sound, but the logo has been updated to Sony Interactive Entertainment.

While the PlayStation Classic captures the aesthetics of the original system, right down to the eight small raised dots on the disc cover, some of the functions have been changed. Most notably, the open button is used to change discs in multi-disc games such as Final Fantasy VII and Metal Gear Solid. Like we’ve seen with Nintendo’s classic line of consoles, the reset button is used to access the main menu.

Some game details were revealed too. Each game has its own virtual memory card with 15 save slots. All games have a 4:3 aspect ratio and run at 720p. Lastly, Shuman pointed out that few of the games are sourced from PAL (European) versions of the games, with the rest being NTSC (American) versions.

The PlayStation Classic will be released in North America, Europe, and Japan on December 3, 2018, which is exactly twenty-four years after the console’s original release date.

[Source: PlayStation EU Blog]