Battlefield 1 Players Held a (Brief) Ceasefire for Armistice Day

World War I came to an end on what’s known as Armistice Day, November 11, 1918. Yesterday was the 100th anniversary of that day, and members of the Battlefield 1 community decided to pay their respects in an interesting way. Several members of the online Battlefield 1 community got into a game together and, on the 11th hour of Armistice day, all agreed to a ceasefire. Of course, it only went well for so long.

“This is the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of WW1. On the 11th Hour we stopped fighting.” Battlefield 1 players stop shooting each other to commemorate the end of World War 1.https://t.co/bvYTAzK2vE — Jan David Hassel (@JanDavidHassel) November 11, 2018

As you can see in the video, the players do indeed hold off on firing, running around a war-torn beach with only their melee weapons out. The “cameraman” takes it all in, and things go well for about thirty seconds. Then, tragedy strikes as a biplane roars overhead and opens fire, and the cameraman is stabbed in the back by someone who clearly has no respect for Armistice Day.

According to Eurogamer, the backstabber did eventually apologize. This is why we can’t have nice things.

Speaking of unscrupulous behavior in the wake of World War I, the next game in the series, Battlefield V, is due out in a matter of days on November 20, 2018. Preordering certain editions of the game even grant a few days of early access.

[Source: Eurogamer]