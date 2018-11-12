CD Projekt RED Dev Offers a Glimpse Into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Districts

Plenty of details about Cyberpunk 2077 have emerged as of late, especially since CD Projekt RED released the nearly hour-long demo. We know what to expect from the music, character creator, and gameplay. But what about the setting, Night City? During an interview with GamingBolt, Level Designer Miles Tost spoke about the importance of consistency across all of Night City’s six unique districts.

“Night City’s six districts are designed to be unique in many ways—their architecture, culture, atmosphere, people living there and the problems they are facing,” Tost teased. “We’re making sure that all of these districts blend nicely into one consistent and believable city environment.”

While exploring Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, players should notice differences that run deeper than the general aesthetic in each district. According to Tost, each one of the six has its own personalized history. Uncovering the background of each district will be left to the players. Tost added,

Not all parts of the city are covered in darkness by shadows thrown from skyscrapers. Take for example Pacifica, which was a district planned to be Night City’s prime tourist resort. When the funding died, so did this dream, leaving many started construction projects unfinished and ultimately taken over by gangs as their hideouts. Each district has its own history which you will be able to uncover. It is really important to us to allow for this variety whilst also keeping it grounded within the lore of our world.

Fans interested in bringing a little piece of Night City home with them should check out Cook and Becker’s fine art print collection for Cyberpunk 2077. Three art prints (“Doing Business,” “Trauma Team in Action”, and “Street Life”) are featured, and each of them has a price of about $105.

CD Projekt RED has yet to reveal a release date for Cyberpunk 2077.

[Source: GamingBolt]