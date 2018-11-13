Assassin’s Creed Board Game Brotherhood of Venice Launched on Kickstarter and Was Quickly Funded

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced a board game project for Assassin’s Creed, which is called Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice. This, like many other video game to board game adaptations, is a Kickstarter project. That Kickstarter launched today, and it didn’t take long for it to reach its initial goal of just under $100,000. With 23 days to go, the campaign is well on its way to crushing all the initial stretch goals.

Set between the events of Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Revelations, Brotherhood Venice is a tactical, miniature-based, and cooperative game for up to four players. Developed by V-Commandos creators Triton-Noir, the story sees a small group of Assassins working together to grow the Brotherhood of Assassins . Players will fight Templars, and uncover new narrative details about the brotherhood.

The game itself comes with character miniatures, various types of cards, boards, and dice, and is available in both English and French. The current stretch goals add new characters, figures, and story cards.

Based on current projections, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice is set to be on its way for backers in June 2020. As with any Kickstarter, however, things can change, so keep that in mind if you’re ready to plunk some coinage down on a pledge.

[Source: Kickstarter]