GTA Online CEOs Benefit in This Week’s Update

It’s time for this week’s round of festivities, bonuses, and discounts for the devastatingly popular GTA Online. The theme this week is making things easier for CEOs, so if running things is your speed, you’re going to want to pay attention. The marquee attraction here is a bonus on Import/Export Sell Missions, but certain Client Jobs and Vehicle Races are also part of the deal for funsies.

For starters, there’s a 50% $GTA bonus on all Impot/Export Sell Missions. There’s also a 50% discount on Special Cargo Crates. Go stack that paper. On top of that, you can get double $GTA and RP from Rockstar Special Vehicle Race and Special Vehicle Work missions through the week.

If you’re rocking a Terrorbyte, you can get double rewards from Client Jobs, and Gunrunners will get bonus rewards from Weaponized Vehicle Missions.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a weekly GTA Online update without a list of discounts. This time, we have select Special Vehicles, High-End Vehicles, Upgrades, and some miscellaneous items. Here’s a full list: