Fortnite Update 6.3 Will Settle the Pizza vs Burger Debate with Food Fight LTM

Another week means another Fortnite update. The most notable change is the new limited-time mode: Food Fight. Team Burger and Team Pizza will battle it out, settling this debate about which is better once and for all.

Each match in this LTM will begin with five minutes of base building around your respective mascot (Durr Burger or Pizza Pit). Once that barrier drops, both teams will be gunning for the other’s mascot. The first to destroy it wins. Unlike battle royale, if you die during the Food Fight, you’ll respawn in seven seconds. You’ll even keep your inventory, although you’ll only have a percentage of your ammo and materials.

There are other big additions too. You can mow down your enemies with the new Mounted Turret item introduced to battle royale. You can shoot from the hip with the Last World Revolver in Save the World, a mode that got plenty of UI and functionality improvements this week.

You can read the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety below.