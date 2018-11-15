Rocket League Needs Your Votes for the Player’s Choice Crate Before a Very Special Event

The end of Rocket League’s Rocket Pass is quickly coming up on November 26, 2018, and with that comes the very first combination of both double XP and double drop-rates in a single limited-time event. You can earn double the amount of base XP per match and expect a higher frequency of crate drops. Your chances of earning a painted item are also doubled.

Here are the start and end times for the event:

Start Time: Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 10:00 am PST/ 6:00 pm UTC End Time: Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm PST/ 10:00 pm UTC

But that’s not the only thing Psyonix is doing. Another refreshment of the Player’s Choice Crate is also underway, and requires player’s votes to determine what will be featured from the list of popular customization options. Voting ends on Sunday, November 18 at 10:00 pm (Monday, November 19 at 6 am UTC).

Check out these awesome proposed items, which you can vote on over on the Rocket League site.

Rocket League Players Choice Crate Options

Black Market (Choose Four) Dissolver Decal

Dueling Dragons Goal Explosion

Fire God Decal

Mainframe Decal

Solar Flare Goal Explosion

Streamline Decal

Wet Paint Decal Exotic (Choose Two) Draco Wheels

Gernot Wheels

Hypnotik Wheels

Infinium Wheels

Reactor Wheels

Zomba Wheels Import (Choose Three) Comet Rocket Boost

Endo Battle-Car

Jäger 619 RS Battle-Car

Hiro Wheels

Mantis Battle-Car

Twinzer Battle-Car Very Rare (Choose Four) Chakram Wheels

Gaiden Wheels

Nipper Wheels

Reaper Wheels

Ripped Comic Decal- Octane

Yamane Wheels Rare (Choose Five) Aqueous Decal – Takumi

Astaroth Decal – Breakout

Athena Decal – Merc

Dragon Lord Decal – Octane

Funny Book Decal – Dominus

Lone Wolf Decal – Octane

Muddy Decal – Twinzer

Pearlescent Matte Paint Finish

Splatter Decal – Endo

StarLighter Decal – Jäger 619 RS

With plenty of nifty choices to pick from, make sure you hurry over and place your votes for what you’d like to see. Do you think anything else should be added to the list? What items will you be voting for? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Rocket League]