Prepare for Broly and the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

V-Jump revealed that Broly (Super Saiyan Full Power) will be playable in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 this winter as DLC. Also coming will be a new stage based on the Tournament of Power from the arc of the same name from Dragon Ball Super. A separate free update will add a Broly wig and Santa costume for customizable characters.

Scans and screenshots are not out yet. However, considering the timely release alongside the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the fact that the new stage is from Super, it’s safe to say Broly’s new updated look will be used, rather than his design from the previous films.

On August 28, 2018, Twitter user K. (@komodoxeno) posted a data-mine revealing that Broly and a new form of Gogeta, rumored to be Gogeta Blue, would be joining the game. It wouldn’t be too hard to predict Broly given the upcoming movie, but if the data-mine is to be believed we could be seeing Gogeta Blue announced next.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been trucking along since its September 2017 release. It’s getting a Raid mode and has gotten multiple extra packs. It’s no wonder the series keeps seeing new content. After all, this line has passed ten million worldwide sales!

Are you excited to see Broly again? Do you think you might want to use him in the game?

[Source: Ryokutya2089]