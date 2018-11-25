Square Enix Has Filed a Trademark Application for Parasite Eve

Square Enix has filed a brand new trademark application for its classic video game series, Parasite Eve, at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Twitter user Andrew Marmo first brought attention to the application, which was filed on November 22, 2018.

No further details are available at the moment and, as usual, the filing doesn’t reveal anything else. All we know is that the application is under consideration, and has been filed under categories 9 and 41, which pertain to video games and entertainment software.

Based on a Japanese science-fiction horror novel of the same name, Parasite Eve first released on the PlayStation in 1998. The action-RPG and survival horror game received positive reviews overall, and saw a re-release as part of Sony’s Greatest Hits collection. Parasite Eve is also included in PlayStation Classic’s Japanese lineup.

A sequel, Parasite Eve II, released in 1999/2000 on the PlayStation. Like its predecessor, the game received generally positive reviews.

The third and latest entry in the series, The 3rd Birthday, released in 2010/11 on the PSP. It earned mixed reviews from critics and users alike, who noted that it suffered from mediocre gameplay.

Square Enix filing a new trademark with The Game Awards around the corner has resulted in some raised eyebrows. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: WIPO via Gematsu]