Red Dead Redemption 2 Patch 1.01 Brings Molly Back to Camp

This week saw the launch of Red Dead Online, the highly-anticipated multiplayer portion of Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. While the mode launched a few days ago, today it opens for the entire population, regardless of which version of the game they own and when they started playing. In order for the mode to launch, Rockstar of course had to apply a title update, bringing the game to version 1.01. Yesterday, Rockstar Games posted the full patch notes to its online support page.

The patch notes are substantial, and aside from adding access to Red Dead Online, are entirely composed of bug fixes. One of the biggest ones being, Molly is back! There was a mission glitch that made her sometimes disappear from camp after completing a specific task.

Without further ado, here are the full notes:

New Content – PS4, Xbox One Title Update adds in access to the Red Dead Online Beta Game Menus / Options – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where animals were triggering ‘Dynamic Kill Cams’ despite being set to ‘Disabled’ in settings

Fixed an issue where changing controller layout while using binoculars could lead to the player being unable to study or track animals

Fixed an issue with first-person auto aim when aiming behind on a wagon Story Mode Companions – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where retrying a checkpoint during the mission ‘Polite Society, Valentine Style’ would cause multiple companions to be missing from Camp

Fixed an issue causing Molly to be missing from Camp following the mission ‘American Distillation’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Outlaws from the West’ where the player lost the ability to talk with Dutch when playing in first person

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘The Fine Art of Communications’ where players lost the ability to speak with companions Weapons, Items & Clothing – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where players would not get access to all their weapons in the Epilogue if they failed a specific stage in the mission ‘Red Dead Redemption’

Fixed an issue where players could lose a weapon looted from Valentine after restarting missions from a checkpoint

Fixed an issue where the incorrect set of Cigarette Cards could be removed when mailing a complete set at the Post Office

Fixed an issue where players could lose some of the Gunslinger photographs from Calloway

Fixed an issue that allowed donation of documents to the Camp donation box

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an animation loop after hip firing their pistol and then swapping to their bow

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck equipping and putting away the bow on horseback after equipping it from the weapon wheel

Fixed an issue where a weapon’s custom grip could be replaced with a default grip after swapping with a defeated enemy’s weapon

Added safeguards against characters becoming invisible when changing outfits Terrain and Environment – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where a hole in the terrain would appear near the Railroad Camp and surrounding area

Fixed general issues which caused a player to be unable to take cover via buildings/objects/etc.

Fixed an issue where alligators were unable to kill a hogtied NPC while on land

Fixed an issue where predators would get stuck if they could not reach the player

Fixed an issue where picking up the Legendary Lake Sturgeon, caused the player to be unable to equip weapons as well as drop or stow the fish Dueling, Wanted and Witnesses – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where players were unable to shoot during a duel when using certain controllers

Fixed an issue with the number of bump attempts within a set amount of time would cause the players to become Wanted

Fixed an issue where players would become Wanted, even after complying and removing their mask as requested by the law

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Black and White Chain Gang’ – Stage 2 – where the player would become Wanted for fighting an NPC required to access one of the Posters

Fixed an issue where players who fired a warning shot when intimidating an NPC, would cause the intimidation fail and the NPC to flee

Fixed an issue where NPCs would stop being witnesses, even if not successfully intimidated

Fixed an issue where the player would become Wanted for a warning shot when no NPC was visible or nearby

Fixed an issue where witnesses would report the same corpse that previously been reported to the law

Fixed an issue at Fort Wallace where the Army would try and report crimes, even though they were unable to leave the fort

Fixed general issues associated with the law being unable to arrest players Story Missions – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Outlaws from the West’ where players could get stuck by repeatedly punching the NPC during interrogation

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Outlaws from the West’ where the horse could get stuck in the barn

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Outlaws from the West’ where players could get stuck duelling

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Enter, Pursued by a Memory’ where the mission would not fail after players pushed their Companion off of a cliff

Fixed an issue where players were unable to move after completing the mission ‘Enter, Pursued by a Memory’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Americans At Rest’ where players could become stuck in the view of their satchel during the fight

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Polite Society, Valentine Style’ where players could become invisible after retrying a checkpoint

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Money Lending and Other Sins I’ where players could lose control when attempting to launch the introduction cutscene while using specific Kit items

Fixed a progression issue in the mission ‘Good, Honest, Snake Oil’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Paying a Social Call’ where it was possible to block entry to the cabin with a chair

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘The Sheep and the Goats’ where the mission could fail for a companion dying while playing through the mission quickly

Fixed an issue in mission ‘A Quiet Time’ where the interior of the Saloon would disappear after repeatedly exiting the Saloon

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Blessed are the Meek?’ where progress would stop after reaching the horses

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Exit Pursued By A Bruised Ego’ where progress in the mission was stopped if players were unable to pick up the rabbit and it became rotten

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Exit Pursued by a Bruised Ego’ where players were unable to exit the crafting menu if their Satchel was already full of Plain Game

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘The Fine Joys of Tobacco’ where mission progress stops if the in-game Companion falls off their horse during the escape

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Magicians for Sport’ where progress stopped after inspecting all clues

Fixed an issue where players could become locked outside the bank in the mission ‘Sodom? Back to Gomorrah’

Fixed an issue where replaying the mission ‘Angelo Bronte, a Man of Honor’ then immediately loading an autosave would load players into an incorrect point in the Story

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘No, No and Thrice, No’ where companions could become invisible, preventing progression

Fixed a progression issue in the mission ‘Country Pursuits’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Savagery Unleashed’ where progress could stop during the grapple sequence

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Archeology for Beginners’ where progress could stop after equipping binoculars

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Favored Sons’ where progress could stop if all soldiers were killed while surrendering

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘The Fine Art of Conversations’ where progress could stop during the escape stage if a large pelt was stowed on the player’s horse.

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘The Wheel’ where progress could stop when returning the wagon

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Home of the Gentry?’ where the end cutscene could fail to play

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘A Quick Favor for an Old Friend’ where a Companion’s horse could become invisible after players failed and retried the mission

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘An Honest Day’s Labors’ where enemies would stop reacting if you ran ahead of your Companion

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘An Honest Day’s Labors’ where players could become stuck on a loading screen after skipping the introduction cutscene

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘A New Future Imagined’ where progress could stop after rowing to the correct location

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘High and Low Finance’ where players could fail for being spotted while using a throwing knife

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘High and Low Finance’ where players could lose control after stealth killing a guard

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘That’s Murfree Country’ where Charles would get stuck after colliding with players on horseback Robbery Missions – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue during the Chez Porter Robbery where Javier would not mount his horse in Camp, preventing progress

Fixed an issue where Javier could remain stationary on his horse after the Chez Porter Home Robbery

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck if grappled from behind during the Aberdeen Pig Farm Robbery Loansharking Missions – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue in the Winton Holmes mission where the pelt could disappear after skinning the cougar

Fixed an issue with the Winton Holmes mission where players would be unable to sell the pelt Chance Encounters and Activities – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue with Kieran’s fishing Activity where loss of player control could occur while fishing

Fixed an issue with the Poker Activity where players could lose control when sitting down

Fixed an issue where the in-game HUD could disappear when trying to play Five Finger Fillet Activity in Camp

Fixed an issue where players could become locked in a room during a Chance Encounter in Valentine

Fixed an issue with Ranters, Ravers and Campaigners that caused loss of player control during some Chance Encounters Challenges – PS4, Xbox One Fixed issues associated with Legendary Animals being killed by something other than actions by players, preventing Challenges from being completed Other Miscellaneous Fixes – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where the blips for previously completed Loansharking missions would re-appear as locked missions on the map

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Enter, Pursued by a Memory’ where players could be prevented from completing the “Kill all wolves without taking any damage” mission goal

Fixed an issue where a Companion warps in a cutscene for the mission ‘Paying a Social Call’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Money Lending and Other Sins III’ where ambient pedestrians could interfere with the mission when re-launched through the pause menu.

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Pouring Forth Oil IV’ which could prevent some of Arthur’s dialogue from playing during the mission

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘An American Pastoral Scene’ where your companion could start driving the stagecoach in the wrong direction

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘American Distillation’ when players chose the path on the right, but instead took the path on the left

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Sodom? Back to Gomorrah’ where companions and some lawmen could be missing their weapons when players used 1 st person perspective

person perspective Fixed an issue where the game would not create an autosave upon completion of the mission ‘Dear Uncle Tacitus’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Favored Sons’ where ambient music would play instead of mission score

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘My Last Boy’ where dialogue would repeat during the rides

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Uncle’s Bad Day’ where players could begin the mission without any arrows for the Bow if the mission was launched through the Progress section of the pause menu

Fixed an issue with the log not updating correctly in the mission ‘Duchesses and Other Animals’

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘The Artist’s Way III’ where the paintings could be missing from the gallery

Fixed an issue in Poker where the message “Help section updated” would incorrectly display when starting new games

Fixed an issue that caused some dead Bucks to duplicate after player collisions

Fixed an issue with Gunsmiths where players could enter the catalogue incorrectly

Fixed a streaming issue with buildings in Castors Ridge

Fixed an issue where players could become trapped between two companions in Camp

Fixed a general issue where players were prompted to perform a stealth kill, but instead just tackled the target

Fixed an issue in the mission ‘Good, Honest, Snake Oil’ where using the cinematic camera caused players to loop around instead of following the set route

Fixed general issues associated with players being able to greet/antagonize/rob NPCs endlessly

Fixed general issues associated with NPCs heads/bodies twisting the wrong way when interacting with players

Fixed an issue where players would clip into the train carriages when jumping/climbing over them

Fixed an issue where players would ragdoll if they tried to climb over a small wall with low clearance

Fixed an issue where players could get locked into a conversation with an NPC who was behind a wall

Fixed an issue with player navigation where it got stuck after not being able to find a route to a Waypoint

Fixed an issue where players shooting an NPC’s horse meant the NPC would not retaliate

Fixed an issue where an NPC would holster their gun but still enter combat

Fixed an issue where players attempting to cure poison would result in them being poisoned again after drinking a health cure

Fixed an issue where players animations would make stealth unpredictable at times

Fixed general issues associated with players not being able to interact with their horse when moving at high speeds

Fixed an issue where prompts to speak with companions, NPCs, etc. were lost if using cinematic perspective

Various other minor fixes

[Source: Rockstar Support]