It’s Time to Lay the Rocksteady Superman Rumors to Rest

It was a fun ride, but all things must end, especially when they’re not real. The Rocksteady rumor mill has been churning in full force since before E3 2018, and DC Comics’ flagship superhero has been at the front of it all. But things started to go south yesterday when Kotaku’s Jason Schreier shot down the rumors in a podcast, and now Rocksteady itself has put the whole thing to bed.

As a matter of fact, regardless of what Rocksteady is actually working on (which Schreier suggested is still superhero-adjacent), it won’t be appearing at The Game Awards as the fanbase was hoping. Co-founder and game director Sefton Hill took to Twitter this afternoon to kill two birds with one stone, and one of those birds actually was Superman this time. Here’s the tweet:

Looking forward to #TheGameAwards this year! We’re still hard at work in our development bunker so don’t expect an announcement from @Rocksteadygames. When it’s ready to show, you’ll be the first to know. Spoiler: it’s not Superman — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) November 30, 2018

As amusing as it is that these rumors grew so powerful Mr. Hill had to shoot them down, the grave reality of the situation is that everything floating around has been a cloud of misinformation and wishful thinking, rather than concrete. After all, concrete can’t float.

A lot of time has conspicuously passed since Batman: Arkham Knight, but for now, fans will just have to continue being patient as Rocksteady continues to work on its next big project.