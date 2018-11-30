More Movie Content Comes to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 With SSGSS Gogeta

Even though Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is not the most recent Dragon Ball video game, Bandai Namco continues to support it with DLC character additions. A new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is only two weeks away from theaters. Naturally, the newest character is a big part of that movie, and between this announcement and the movie’s most recent trailer, we’re looking at something that arguably constitutes as a spoiler. But it’s Dragon Ball, this is par for the course, and SSGSS Gogeta is what we all wanted and expected out of all this anyway. So, here he is. And, here’s roughly five seconds of footage:

This news comes from Japanese gaming outlet Game’s Talk, and filtered through the translation gurus over at Gematsu. SSGSS Gogeta is of course the fusion of Goku and Vegeta by way of the fusion dance, and if you aren’t familiar with the blue-haired SSGSS transformation (Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan), you might want to look into Dragon Ball Super before the movie comes out.

SSGSS Gogeta will be joining the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 roster this winter in Japan, and presumably not long after that in other regions. It seems like Gogeta will be included with Broly (which makes sense) in Extra Pack 4. The previous Extra Pack included Kefla and Super Baby 2 and a few other in-game goodies, and is available now for $7.99.