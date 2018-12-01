20th Century Fox Has Trademarked Avatar: Pandora Rising

Following the recent Alien: Blackout trademark, 20th Century Fox has filed a trademark application for Avatar: Pandora Rising at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Twitter user Andrew Marmo spotted the application dated November 30, 2018, which was filed under categories 9 and 41, pertaining to video games.

Like Alien, a new Avatar game is far from a secret. Back in February 2017, Ubisoft announced that it had teamed up with Fox to develop a new AAA Avatar video game for consoles and PC. At the time, The Division studio Ubisoft Massive was named as the developer. No details were revealed except that the game will be set on Pandora and will feature the Na’vi. It’ll be powered by the Snowdrop engine.

Ubisoft has previously said that its Avatar project won’t see the light of day prior to April 2020 but production seems to be in full swing with its new Stockholm studio on task as well.

We have less than a week to go before The Game Awards 2018. Producer Geoff Keighley has promised over ten new video game reveals, making up the event’s “biggest” lineup of new game announcements. While we can’t confirm Avatar‘s presence at the show, numerous teasers point towards Alien making an appearance.

Don’t forget to tune in on Thursday, December 6.

[Source: EUIPO via Gematsu]