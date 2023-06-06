Prepare for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora by Watching Avatar 2 on Disney+ Tomorrow

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora currently set to release in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, you can prepare for the game by watching Avatar 2 on Disney+ tomorrow.

Is Avatar 2 on Disney+?

James Cameron’s massive sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, will be available for streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 7. Before exploring Pandora in Ubisoft’s upcoming game, fans of the franchise will be able to watch the Oscar nominated sequel through Disney’s streaming platform with the ability to pause whenever they wish.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” says the official synopsis.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will feature a new, standalone story where you play as a Na’vi and discover the world of Pandora as you fight against the RDA forces who wish to take over the Western Frontier.

Sony revealed in May 2022 that it has a marketing deal with Ubisoft for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, hinting that there may be exclusive PS5 content for the game.