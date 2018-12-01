Blizzard Promises to Reveal More Diablo Projects Over the Next Year

Since Diablo Immortal‘s announcement at BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard has found itself attempting to placate disappointed fans who were expecting a new console/PC game reveal. There have been reports that the company pulled a Diablo 4 announcement from the event at the last minute (which Blizzard denied), and rumors of Activision’s growing influence having a role to play in the fiasco.

For its part, Blizzard has reassured fans that there are multiple Diablo projects in the works. The studio acknowledged that it disappointed fans at BlizzCon 2018, and said that it’s actively listening to feedback.

Over on Blizzard’s forum, the Diablo team has released a new statement, promising that it’ll reveal more projects over the next year.

We continue to read feedback and our internal discussions are ongoing. We have many plans for Diablo across multiple projects which we’ll be revealing over the course of the coming year. We are eager to share more about all of our projects, but some will have to wait as we prefer to show you, rather than tell you, about them. It’s going to take some time as we strive to meet your expectations, but now, more than ever, we are committed to delivering Diablo experiences the community can be proud of.

In other words, fans will have to wait a little bit longer but rest assured, there’s more Diablo on the way!

[Source: Blizzard]