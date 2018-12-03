UK Sales Chart: Darksiders III Dwindles and FIFA 19 Rallies

Physical sales took a hit in the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018, with many gamers opting to go the digital route. Still, over one million physical games were sold in the UK, with FIFA 19 coming out on top for the second week in a row. Despite making its market debut, Darksiders III only managed to rank number 32 on the charts, selling 84% less than Darksiders II.

Of course, there’s a six-year gap between these titles. The ongoing shift from physical to digital media may account for this drop. But, at the same time, it’s no secret that Darksiders III has gotten mixed reviews. Regardless of the reason, the fact remains that Darksiders III isn’t thriving, at least in terms of physical sales in the UK.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 is making a bit of a comeback, switching places with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to claim the number two slot on the physical sales charts. With RDR2‘s Red Dead Online beta now in full swing, there are more reasons than ever to buy this game.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart, for the week ending on December 1, 2018.

1. FIFA 19

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

4. Battlefield V

5. Forza Horizon 4

6. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

7. Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu

8. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

9. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

10. Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]