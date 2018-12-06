Obisdian’s Newest Game, The Outer Worlds, Announced

At The Game Awards 2018, Obisidan announced its newest game in partnership with Take-Two’s Private Division, The Outer Worlds. The announcement came after more and more teases came out for the developer’s most recent venture. It is a first-person RPG set in the far reaches of outer space.

The Outer Worlds is one of many games that were announced at The Game Awards 2018. Check out the announcement trailer here:

The Outer Worlds appears to have heavy Fallout vibes, which isn’t surprising, considering it comes from “the original creators of Fallout,” and Obsidian’s previous ties to Fallout. There also appears to be an undercurrent of dark humor throughout the whole thing, meaning The Outer Worlds won’t be an entirely bleak affair. However, there also appears to be a commentary on consumerism at play here. The Outer Worlds looks to have a bit of a pulp-esque aesthetic, which gives it even more of a Fallout vibe.

Obsidian is famous for developing games like Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas. The once-independent developer was recently acquired by Microsoft, but that won’t have any impact on The Outer Worlds, as that is being published by Take-Two.

The Outer Worlds is coming in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.