A Monster Hunter: World ‘Update’ is On the Way Soon

Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World, the most successful title in the company’s long history, had quite a presence at The Game Awards. While it only won in the Best RPG category, it was also part of the Game of the Year class, which is no small feat. While accepting the Best RPG award, the team’s representative teased something new. Now, Capcom has announced when that announcement is happening.

Tune in for a Special Developer Update on #MHWorld on December 10 at 6am PST / 2pm GMT https://t.co/51NJqvsnl1 https://t.co/5WvZ4eIKJv

https://t.co/WbntyGapQM pic.twitter.com/fjhcLllCKT — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 8, 2018

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account blasted out an announcement that a Monster Hunter: World Special Developer Update will be airing on a livestream. The date for this event is Monday, December 10, 2018 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. We have no idea what this could be, but there have been a couple of clues that whatever it is, it’s a bigger deal than the usual Monster Hunter: World update. The first clue, of course, being the team bringing it up at The Game Awards, sans details, to make sure the fans tune in to social media channels. The second hint comes from the official PlayStation Twitter, which has joined in on the teasing festivities.

Hunters, keep your eyes here on December 10… pic.twitter.com/AbTs4kVpob — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 8, 2018

While this doesn’t necessarily confirm whatever’s happening is a PlayStation-exclusive, it does suggest it’s something worth paying close attention to. In the meantime, you can check out the winter event in Monster Hunter: World. Or, if you’re feeling brave, you can mull over the latest details on Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson’s movie adaptation.