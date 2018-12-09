BioWare Offers Detailed Breakdown of Anthem’s TGA 2018 Trailer

BioWare’s Anthem recently received a new trailer at The Game Awards 2018, in which we see quite a few of the game’s characters including its villain. The video is only over a minute long but there’s apparently a lot to unpack.

During the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, Lead Producer Michael Gamble provided fans a nearly 7-minute breakdown of Anthem‘s TGA trailer, offering us a much-needed deeper look. Check out the breakdown below:

Information about Anthem continued to trickle out post TGA. In an interview with Gamasutra, Gamble revealed that BioWare isn’t really targeting big-spending players (also known as “whales,” apparently), and has plans to appeal to a wider audience.

When Gamasutra asked Gamble if Anthem needed whales to succeed, Gamble said, “I don’t think so,” and that BioWare “is hoping to attract as many people as possible, make the pool as wide as possible, to support the game as long as possible.”

“So even if we don’t have lots of people spending lots of money, we’re hoping the economy is such that we have a number of people [to support Anthem],” he continued.

Elsewhere during the Q&A session, Gamble told interviewers that Anthem will feature matchmaking that doesn’t require players to “know six people on Reddit to play the game.” “We feel that is one of the barriers into getting into these kinds of games…we’ve tried to design the game that we felt we could get into, we could take that extra step and say ‘you know this is actually fun playing with someone else,'” he explained.

Anthem will release on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A limited-time demo will be available ahead of launch.

[Source: Gamasutra]