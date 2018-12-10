Get a Better Look at Beyond Good and Evil 2 Pre-Alpha Footage During the Next Stream

At 9am PT on December 10, 2018, Ubisoft will host a Beyond Good and Evil 2 stream on its official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the stream, pre-alpha footage from the highly-anticipated sequel will be showcased. Ubisoft hasn’t detailed what exactly fans should expect to see during the stream, in terms of gameplay. Furthermore, it isn’t clear how long the stream is set to last. Still, after years of waiting, it’s nice to see steady updates coming out about this particular project.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 last appeared at Ubisoft’s E3 2018 conference. Though a cinematic trailer, the E3 footage seemed to perfectly outline the vision for the sequel and the new direction Ubisoft is taking the series. What that will mean in the long run isn’t presently easy to discern. Yet, it seems today’s stream marks a big step in fans finding out how the project is coming along.

This won’t act as the only opportunity fans have to learn more, either. A Beyond Good and Evil Fest was announced during this year’s E3 for late 2018. It was delayed to an unspecified date in 2019; however, a playable demo is still planned for the event. In late 2019, Ubisoft apparently intends to launch a playable beta. Like so many other aspects of Beyond Good and Evil 2, details about the beta remain scarce. In fact, the beta’s potential existence is only known to the public because of an Instagram post from Game Director Michel Ancel.

As has been the case for several years, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still without an official release date.

[Source: GamingBolt]