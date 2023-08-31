Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Leaked

Amidst a lack of information about the troubled Beyond Good and Evil 2, U.S. rating board ESRB has outed Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. The first game was originally released in 2003 for the PS2, followed by an HD version for the PS3 in 2011.

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition platforms revealed

According to the ESRB rating spotted by Twitter user MACOS380, BG&E 20th Anniversary Edition is headed to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. A last-gen version for Xbox has not been listed.

“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys,” writes the ESRB, awarding the game a rating of E10+. “Combat is sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staffs, torches) to strike stylized enemies that generally break apart or vanish into puffs of smoke.”

BG&E2 was first teased in 2008 and officially announced in 2017. However, the game has been in development hell since, setting a record for one of the longest game development times at 15+ years and counting. BG&E2’s creative director Emile Morel sadly passed away back in July.