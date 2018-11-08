Beyond Good and Evil Fest, Featuring Playable Demo, Delayed to 2019

A Fall 2018 Beyond Good and Evil Fest (BGEFest) was announced at E3 2018, but the date has now been pushed back to 2019. Senior producer of Beyond Good and Evil 2, Guillaume Brunier, announced the delay during a recent livestream. As far as the reason for it being pushed back, he simply stated, “It will take some more time to make it all happen.”

Brunier also reminded fans that BGEFest will feature a full demo of the game “integrating the HitRECord assets that [the team has] been working on with the community.” In fact, we’ll get a look at the demo during their next livestream on December 10, 2018.

Here was the most recent livestream.

The delay may raise some concerns on how reliable the timeline for Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be in the coming months and year(s). The game is expected to have a playable beta by the end of 2019, but this livestream only showed off pre-alpha footage. It may cause concerns about the beta timeline.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 created plenty of hype within the gaming community when it was announced at E3 2017, but there have been concerns regarding the game’s development process and even its references to real life cultures since the reveal.

Are you excited for Beyond Good and Evil 2? Is the delay of the Beyond Good and Evil Fest something you’re concerned about? Voice your opinions in the comments section below.

[Source: Kotaku UK]