Here’s What’s Up in the Red Dead Redemption 2 1.04 Patch Notes

After a while with Red Dead Online and subsequent feedback from the community, Rockstar Games has already gone on record with plans to make changes to how the new (and still in beta) multiplayer experience will operate. A particular focus, beyond obvious things like bug fixes, will be on the in-game economy, which has been off to a rough start. Today, the first update has dropped for Red Dead Online, bringing the whole Red Dead Redemption 2 package up to version 1.04. Rockstar Games has released patch notes for the update, which doesn’t quite tackle the economy but does address several issues.

This patch does not include changes to game structure in any respect, in-game economy or otherwise. Instead, it contains various bug fixes for both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. You can read the full patch notes below, which apply to both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

RDR2 Story Mode General / Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck at 90% when loading an autosave made immediately after the mission ‘Country Pursuits’, if it was the only open mission

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on loading screen when trying to restart game after completing the mission ‘County Pursuits’

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading a save in Chapter 2, if they had set up camp near Horseshoe Overlook after completing ‘The First Shall Be Last’

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading after loading an autosave or manual save

Fixed an issue where players could lose access to all weapons and equipment in their weapon wheel after completing a mission replay in Guarma Red Dead Online Beta General / Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One General stability improvements

Fixed the issue where players removing an injured horse from the stables without healing it would result in the Scrawny Nag appearing when whistling for their horse

Fixed an issue where players could not exit the house in the Mission ‘Love and Honor’

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to load beyond 90% in the Red Dead Online beta unless they entered Story mode first

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at a black screen after a Posse leader quit the lobby in the mission ‘Love and Honor’

Fixed an issue where players could crash to the Xbox Home screen when resuming from a suspended state after connecting to Xbox Live services

Fixed an issue where players could be kicked from Rockstar game services with error 0x99395004 after completing part 2 of the mission ‘Honor Among Horse Thieves’

[Source: Rockstar Games]