Spoiler Alert: Red Dead Redemption 2 Glitch Might Hint at Future DLC

Rockstar Games has been quite active when it comes to the support of its games post-launch. From the original Red Dead Redemption all the way to Grand Theft Auto V, we’ve grown used to seeing extra goodies after their game’s initial release. With Red Dead Redemption 2, the community has been eager to find out what kind of DLC Rockstar might have planned. Now, there may be a sign of things to come. Some players have discovered bits of unused dialogue through a Red Dead Redemption 2 glitch and it seems pretty convincing. This dialogue may be hinting at future DLC for the cowboy western.

Be aware, massive spoilers are ahead, so read only if you’ve completed the game or if you don’t care about spoilers.

The end of Red Dead Redemption 2 has you playing as the protagonist from the first Red Dead Redemption, John Marston. While playing through the epilogue in Red Dead Redemption 2, there is a glitch that occurs when Marston interacts with NPCs. While it’s unclear what exactly triggers the glitch, it is apparent that Marston’s voice changes to that of Jack’s voice as an adult.

Since adult Jack does not appear in the game and the same voice actor who portrayed him in Red Dead Redemption is being used, it’s plausible that he might be around for some upcoming DLC. Some are thinking adult Jack may appear in Red Dead Online, which is entirely possible, but we’d like to think we’ll be getting some extra content in the future that will be featuring adult Jack.

While none of this has been confirmed, the community is hopeful it will get some DLC, maybe in the same direction as the content that released for Grand Theft Auto IV, with The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned. Rockstar never released single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V, so maybe Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the game that breaks that cycle.

[Source: RDR2.org]