Get 3 Months of PlayStation Plus Free With a Year-Long Subscription for a Limited Time

If you just bought a PS4 for yourself or for a loved one, there’s a limited-time PlayStation Plus discount that you won’t want to miss. Basically, if you were planning on buying a year of PlayStation Plus and you’re willing to fork over the money before December 17, 2018, you can score an extra three months for free.

This PlayStation Plus discount is part of an extremely limited-time flash deal that kicked off on December 13, 2018, and you only have a few more days to take advantage of it. There are actually two separate deals live right now: You can pay $59.99 for fifteen months of PlayStation Plus (that’s the 12-month rate), or you can pay $25 for four months (which usually nets you three months). One month of PlayStation Plus remains, as it ever has, a $10 value. You can find the listings here.

Obviously the fifteen month subscription is the best deal of the bunch, so even if you’re currently subscribed, it may be worth stacking on an extra year while you can do so at a discount.

So what do you get with your PlayStation Plus subscription? Quite a lot, actually! Most major multiplayer games require a PlayStation Plus sub in order to play online, so you’re paying primarily for the privilege of playing games online with your friends. Every month, PS Plus subscribers also get a few free games credited to their accounts, which they can play as long as they have an active subscription. PS Plus subscribers this month get free digital copies of SOMA, OnRush, Iconoclasts, and more. You can also look forward to really deep, exclusive discounts when sales roll around (like the Holiday Sale happening now).

Don’t miss this one, and make sure you check back on our home page for all of the latest PlayStation holiday deals and sales!