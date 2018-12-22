Premium Battlefield V Currency Will Become Available in January, According to Multiple Online Stores

Various online stores including Amazon and Xbox Live have listed Battlefield V Currency (BC), which can be purchased with real money, with a release date of January 18, 2019. As spotted by Reddit user spanky088, 6,000 BC will cost $49.99.

Battlefield V comes with two types of microtransactions: Company Coin (CC) and BC. The former – which is already available – can be spent on cosmetics, upgrades, and gear but can only be earned by playing the game. Since BC can be purchased with real money, it can only be spent on cosmetics.

DICE said back in October that BC won’t be available at launch because it wants players to get hands-on experience of their Company, progression system, and CC first. “Balanced rock-paper-scissors gameplay has always been the foundation of the Battlefield series, and our belief is that real-world money should not enable pay-to-win or pay-for-power,” wrote the studio.

DICE previously promised that players will never be able to use BC on any item that gives them an advantage over other players. Last year, the studio came under intense scrutiny over its implementation of microtransactions in Star Wars Battlefront II, spurring a series of events that saw governments intervene, industry bodies call for collective action, and publisher Electronic Arts (EA) agreeing to implement a “moral compass.”

EA’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth, Matt Bilbey, revealed in August that the company is redesigning its game development framework and testing platforms in order to give developers proper guidance at an early stage to “ensure those pillars of fairness, value, and fun are true.”

We’ll update our readers when the currency becomes available.

[Source: Amazon, Reddit]