Polls Now Open for the Official PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards
Many outlets, including PlayStation LifeStyle, have recently concluded their Game of the Year awards for 2018 but if you’re looking for something entirely user-voted then you’re in luck. The official PlayStation Blog (EU and US) just opened polls for its GOTY awards, allowing fans to vote across a plethora of categories.
Nominees are as follows:
Best PS4 Game
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
A Way Out
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Dead Cells
Detroit: Become Human
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Far Cry 5
God of War
Hitman 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Mega Man 11
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tetris Effect
The Forest
Best PS VR Experience
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Borderlands 2 VR
Creed: Rise to Glory
Déraciné
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Sprint Vector
Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation
Tetris Effect
The Inpatient
The Persistence
Best Independent Game
Beat Saber
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
Celeste
Dead Cells
Donut County
Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut
Guacamelee! 2
Hollow Knight
Iconoclasts
Laser League
Minit
Moonlighter
Moss
Owlboy
Tetris Effect
The Forest
Best Performance
Alex McKenna – Sadie Adler, Red Dead Redemption 2
Anthony Howell – Dr. Jonathan Reid, Vampyr
Benjamin Byron Davis – Dutch van der Linde, Red Dead Redemption 2
Bryan Dechart – Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge – Kratos, God of War
Clancy Brown – Hank, Detroit: Become Human
Darin De Paul – J. Jonah Jameson, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Greg Bryk – Joseph Seed, Far Cry 5
Jeremy Davies – “The Stranger”, God of War
Jesse Williams – Markus, Detroit: Become Human
Melissanthi Mahout – Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark – Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Sunny Suljic – Atreus, God of War
Valorie Curry – Kara, Detroit: Become Human
William Salyers – Otto Octavius, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Graphical Showcase
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Detroit: Become Human
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Far Cry 5
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Colossus
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tetris Effect
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Celeste
Chasm
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Detroit: Become Human
Donut County
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
God of War
Guacamelee! 2
Iconoclasts
Mega Man 11
Monster Hunter: World
Moss
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Colossus
Sprint Vector
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tetris Effect
Timespinner
Best Soundtrack
Beat Saber
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
Celeste
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Detroit: Become Human
Donut County
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
God of War
Guacamelee! 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Mega Man 11
Moonlighter
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Colossus
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Tetris Effect
Best Sound Design
Battlefield V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
Tetris Effect
Best Multiplayer
A Way Out
Battlefield V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Firewall Zero Hour
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
H1Z1
Monster Hunter: World
Overcooked 2
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Forest
The Jackbox Party Pack 5
Best Narrative
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
A Way Out
Battlefield V
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Detroit: Become Human
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut
God of War
Iconoclasts
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Red Dead Redemption 2
Vampyr
Best Sports Game
EA Sports UFC 3
FIFA 19
Madden NFL 19
MLB The Show 18
NBA 2K19
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA Live 19
NHL 19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
WWE 2K19
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
For Honor
Fortnite
H1Z1
Monster Hunter: World
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Rocket League
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Warframe
Best PlayStation Exclusive
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Moss
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Shadow of the Colossus
Tetris Effect
Yakuza Kiwami
Most Anticipated Game
Anthem
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Concrete Genie
Control
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Dreams
Far Cry New Dawn
Ghost of Tsushima
Kingdom Hearts III
MediEvil
Metro: Exodus
Mortal Kombat 11
Outer Worlds
Rage 2
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Shenmue 3
Skull and Bones
Spelunky 2
The Division 2
The Pathless
Trover Saves the Universe
Studio of the Year
Bungie
Capcom
Dontnod
Enhance
Epic Games
Insomniac Games
Matt Makes Games
Motion Twin
Rockstar Games
Santa Monica Studio
SIE Japan Studio
Treyarch
Ubisoft Quebec
Polls close on December 31, 11:59 pm PST.