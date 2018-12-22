Many outlets, including PlayStation LifeStyle, have recently concluded their Game of the Year awards for 2018 but if you’re looking for something entirely user-voted then you’re in luck. The official PlayStation Blog (EU and US) just opened polls for its GOTY awards, allowing fans to vote across a plethora of categories.

Nominees are as follows:

Best PS4 Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A Way Out

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Dead Cells

Detroit: Become Human

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Far Cry 5

God of War

Hitman 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Mega Man 11

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Tetris Effect

The Forest

Best PS VR Experience

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Borderlands 2 VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

Déraciné

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Sprint Vector

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation

Tetris Effect

The Inpatient

The Persistence

Best Independent Game

Beat Saber

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Celeste

Dead Cells

Donut County

Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut

Guacamelee! 2

Hollow Knight

Iconoclasts

Laser League

Minit

Moonlighter

Moss

Owlboy

Tetris Effect

The Forest

Best Performance

Alex McKenna – Sadie Adler, Red Dead Redemption 2

Anthony Howell – Dr. Jonathan Reid, Vampyr

Benjamin Byron Davis – Dutch van der Linde, Red Dead Redemption 2

Bryan Dechart – Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge – Kratos, God of War

Clancy Brown – Hank, Detroit: Become Human

Darin De Paul – J. Jonah Jameson, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Greg Bryk – Joseph Seed, Far Cry 5

Jeremy Davies – “The Stranger”, God of War

Jesse Williams – Markus, Detroit: Become Human

Melissanthi Mahout – Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark – Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Sunny Suljic – Atreus, God of War

Valorie Curry – Kara, Detroit: Become Human

William Salyers – Otto Octavius, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Graphical Showcase

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Detroit: Become Human

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Far Cry 5

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Colossus

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Tetris Effect

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Celeste

Chasm

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Detroit: Become Human

Donut County

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

God of War

Guacamelee! 2

Iconoclasts

Mega Man 11

Monster Hunter: World

Moss

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Colossus

Sprint Vector

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Tetris Effect

Timespinner

Best Soundtrack

Beat Saber

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Celeste

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Detroit: Become Human

Donut County

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

God of War

Guacamelee! 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Mega Man 11

Moonlighter

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Colossus

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Tetris Effect

Best Sound Design

Battlefield V

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

Best Multiplayer

A Way Out

Battlefield V

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Firewall Zero Hour

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

H1Z1

Monster Hunter: World

Overcooked 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Forest

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

Best Narrative

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A Way Out

Battlefield V

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Detroit: Become Human

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut

God of War

Iconoclasts

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Red Dead Redemption 2

Vampyr

Best Sports Game

EA Sports UFC 3

FIFA 19

Madden NFL 19

MLB The Show 18

NBA 2K19

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA Live 19

NHL 19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

WWE 2K19

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

For Honor

Fortnite

H1Z1

Monster Hunter: World

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Rocket League

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

Best PlayStation Exclusive

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Shadow of the Colossus

Tetris Effect

Yakuza Kiwami

Most Anticipated Game

Anthem

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Concrete Genie

Control

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Dreams

Far Cry New Dawn

Ghost of Tsushima

Kingdom Hearts III

MediEvil

Metro: Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

Outer Worlds

Rage 2

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shenmue 3

Skull and Bones

Spelunky 2

The Division 2

The Pathless

Trover Saves the Universe

Studio of the Year

Bungie

Capcom

Dontnod

Enhance

Epic Games

Insomniac Games

Matt Makes Games

Motion Twin

Rockstar Games

Santa Monica Studio

SIE Japan Studio

Treyarch

Ubisoft Quebec