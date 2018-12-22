PSA: Red Dead Online’s Gold and Cash Gifts Have Begun Rolling Out to Eligible Players

Rockstar has announced that it has begun granting the promised gold and cash gifts to all eligible Red Dead Online Beta players. A week ago, the developer decided to offer players 15 Gold Bars for taking part in the beta anytime between its launch and Thursday, December 20.

If you played Red Dead Online during the aforementioned period but haven’t received your Gold Bars, don’t fret. Rockstar has said that all eligible players should have them by Monday, December 24. Make sure to confirm the gift via the alert screen when you enter the game.

As far as the cash rewards are concerned, players who preordered Red Dead Redemption 2 and/or purchased either the Special Edition or the Ultimate Edition, will receive RDO$ (in addition to the Gold Bars) as follows:

Special Edition Owners: RDO$100

Ultimate Edition Owners: RDO$1,000

Everyone who preordered: RDO$100 (in addition to Ultimate and Special Edition gifts)

Cash gifts have also begun rolling out as of Friday, December 21. They’re automatically added to players’ character balance so all you need to do is log in and play!

Red Dead Online is set to receive some updates in early 2019. Rockstar has promised to address popular feedback, and introduce new anti-griefing measures alongside improving gameplay balance. “We are also working on lots of new features, modes and additional Red Dead Online gameplay content updates that we are very excited to share more about in the new year,” said the studio.

If you’re eligible for the gold and cash gifts but don’t receive them by Monday, make sure to contact Rockstar Support.

[Source: Rockstar Games]