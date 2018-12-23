Check Out One Piece World Seeker’s Opening Animation and New Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released One Piece: World Seeker‘s opening animation alongside a new trailer at Jump Festa 2019.

Featuring a new story, the action-adventure title will send players to the war-torn Prison Island (formerly Jewel Island) as the series’ protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. The character accepts missions from local residents and uses his skills to deal with challenging situations and opponents.

Check out both videos below.





One Piece World Seeker also features two new characters, Jeanne and Isaac. Jeanne leads Jewel Island’s anti-marines organization and teams up with Monkey D. Luffy against Isaac, the antagonist acting as a warden of Jewel Island’s prison.

On overview of the game’s features is as follows:

One Piece adventure with open fields to explore

Venture into seamless and expansive areas in an all-new adventure

Experience an epic new story from Luffy’s point of view with all of his gum-gum abilities at your disposal

Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s gum-gum abilities and swing into action

One Piece World Seeker will release in the West for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15, 2019. Those who preorder the game will receive the Swimsuit Costume, Military Costume, and Strange Island Rocks Mission DLC.

Special editions will also be available in both Europe and North America. Europe will receive the Pirate King Edition, which comes with a copy of the game, Season Pass, 21cm Luffy figurine, Gum-Gum devil fruit, and original soundtrack. The North American Gum Gum Bundle includes the same items except for the soundtrack, which isn’t included.