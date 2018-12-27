Free Conception Plus Demo Launched in Japan

For those who either live in Japan or own a Japanese PlayStation account, a free demo has gone live for Conception Plus. The opening segments of Conception Plus are playable in the demo, and players will be able to transfer their demo progress to the main game when it launches.

In addition to offering the public hands-on time with the title, developer Spike Chunsoft has also released an extensive new trailer. See the eight-minute long Conception Plus overview in the video below:

A remaster of the PSP title Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo o Undekure!, Conception Plus will launch exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The story follows Itsuki Yuge, a student who is summoned into the bizarre world of Granvania, after his classmate and childhood friend, Mahiru Konatsuki, reveals a shocking secret. Once inside the odd world, Itsuki is deemed “God’s Gift” and tasked with saving Granvania from impurity. To do so, he must seek the help of the 12 Star Maidens, all of whom are able to give birth to Itsuki’s Star Children.

Conception Plus will hit store shelves in Japan early next year on January 31, 2019. Presently, there’s no word on whether or not Spike Chunsoft has plans to launch the remaster in Western territories. Since the original PSP game never received a Western release, it would not be surprising if Conception Plus followed in its predecessor’s footsteps. However, North American and European audiences did get to experience the sequel, Conception II: Children of the Seven Stars, on PS Vita, PC, and Nintendo 3DS. With that in mind, anything seems possible.

[Source: Gematsu]