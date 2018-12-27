Rocket League 2XP Holiday Weekend Starts Now

The team behind Rocket League, Psyonix, has always done an incredible job of keeping their little vehicular soccer game updated, giving the loyal community a reason to keep coming back. A post on the official Rocket League website announced that starting now, December 27, 2018, there will be a 2XP event that will allow you to earn double the experience in casual and competitive modes.

The long weekend 2XP event goes from December 27th at 2 PM PST / 10 PM UTC and lasts until Monday, December 31st at 10 AM PST / 6 PM UTC. This way, you can take it easy, drink some hot chocolate, and crash some cars, all while earning more experience. There will be a playlist labeled, “+100% special event”, in both casual and competitive modes, so use that to make your life easier. Do keep in mind that this 2XP weekend will not have double drop-rates for Crates or Painted items activated.

Rocket League continues to gain success and it doesn’t seem like there’s much sign of it stopping. It will be interesting to see how much the game will have changed once next generation comes around. Also, don’t forget to download the recent McLaren 570S DLC that was announced at the Game Awards, along with the massive amount of content that’s been released since the game’s launch.

[Source: Rocket League Official Website]