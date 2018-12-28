FromSoftware Is Working on Two Unannounced Games

In an interview with 4Gamer.net that was translated by Gematsu, FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed there are currently two unannounced projects in development at the studio. Of course, he didn’t divulge what the two games are, nor did he offer so much as a teaser. Regardless, it’s intriguing news.

During the 4Gamer.net interview, Miyazaki elaborated on a statement he made in 2016 about FromSoftware’s productivity. At the time, there were “3.5 product lines” going at once. They were divided into the following:

0.5: Déraciné

1.0: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

2.0: Unannounced Titles

Interestingly, Dark Souls Remastered and Metal Wolf Chaos XD are not counted among the 3.5, since their respective publishers, Bandai Namco and Devolver Digital, requested these titles. Therefore, as Miyazaki explained in the interview, FromSoftware has two unrevealed projects in production. Miyazaki told 4Gamer.net, “While it isn’t the time to discuss details, they’re both [FromSoftware]-esque games. We’ll need a little more time, but we’ll be able to tell everyone more about them once they take shape.”

Miyazaki’s hint that both are the style of game expected of FromSoftware may speak volumes. In recent years, the studio has become better known for developing Souls titles. Yet, Dark Souls and Bloodborne are supposedly on the sidelines for now. Since Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was nearly a new Tenchu entry , it’s not impossible for Tenchu to be one of the two. But FromSoftware’s desire to focus on “fresh experiences” could very well steer the team away from digging too deeply into its own catalog of games.

Whatever the secret projects are, the speculation that is soon to commence should prove pretty entertaining. While awaiting official word, however, FromSoftware still has something in the works to keep fans occupied. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will launch on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 22, 2019.

[Source: 4Gamer.net via Gematsu]