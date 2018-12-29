FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki Apologizes for Adding Bloodborne Easter Egg to Déraciné

Back in November 2018, Déraciné players discovered a Bloodborne Easter egg, giving birth to a number of speculations. Fans got their hopes up for a sequel but FromSoftware quashed the excitement when it confirmed that the Easter egg wasn’t a Bloodborne 2 tease.

In a new interview with 4Gamer, Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has apologized for getting fans’ hopes up, and revealed that the developer is reflecting on the situation.

“I’m sorry for getting everyone’s hopes up, but we only put in those Easter eggs for fun,” Miyazaki reiterated (translation via DualShockers). “Many people on Déraciné’s staff – and of course myself – really love Bloodborne, so we wanted to put references to it but we went overboard. We’re reflecting on it.”

For those who haven’t played Déraciné, the game contains a doll that performs Bloodborne‘s “Make Contact” gesture.

“A doll of the stone girl Fiona who appears in the unfinished tale,” reads a description of the doll. “When a person has a bad dream, Fiona appears and helps them flee.” Fans believed that “unfinished tale” was a reference to a sequel.

Players also found another doll in Déraciné called the Seafaring Sage. Like the Fiona doll, its description mentioned an unfinished tale.

FromSoftware recently revealed that it’s working on two unannounced titles but Miyazaki’s recent statements have dampened our expectations of a Bloodborne sequel. It’s possible that the studio wants to keep things under wraps for now. That said, we’re excited to see what’s next, and are eager to find out what those two new projects are.

[Source: 4Gamer via DualShockers]