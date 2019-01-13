Next Battlefield V Update Will Improve Death Experience, and Tweak Weapons and Vehicles

The next Battlefield V update is scheduled to go live this Tuesday, January 15, and although detailed patch notes aren’t available yet, DICE has offered a preview of what the patch will bring.

Alongside making the usual tweaks to improve weapons and vehicles, the update will make it easier for players to figure out who killed them, and make various improvements to vaulting.

Here’s a summary of what’s coming, as shared by developer Jaqub Ajmal:

Improvements to death experience making it easier now to understand who killed you, improved accuracy of the visual representation of incoming bullets from other players. Improved the accuracy of the UI directional damage indicators.

Various improvements to vaulting, for example, you will no longer take damage incorrectly when vaulting over objects. Vaulting should also no longer trigger against steep hills and slopes.

Improved ragdoll behavior which should now look better in various scenarios such as when getting killed by explosions.

Some good tweaks to weapons and vehicles. Full details in the patch notes next week! A fan favorite: The Stuke siren has been made louder! Animation fixes for gunner and passenger position for vehicles.

Panzerfaust is now a one-hit kill against planes, for more glorious Battlefield moments! Various graphical fixes, and sight adjustments on weapons. Fixed the issue with the M30 Drilling being unable to switch firing mode!

Footstep audio has been improved making walking and sprinting louder for a better gameplay experience while crouching and crawling generates less sound to enable sneaking and stealth gameplay.

DICE is also working on fixing Battlefield V‘s Company Coin issue that is currently affecting players who have achieved maximum career rank.

Full patch notes will be made available soon so stay tuned.

[Source: Jaqub Ajmal (Twitter)]