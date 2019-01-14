This Into the Spider-Verse Suit Concept for Marvel’s Spider-Man Is Perfect



A Marvel’s Spider-Man player has created an incredible Advanced Suit concept based on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the video above you can see “Sandevi” recreate the Advanced Suit using Miles Morales’ suit from Into the Spider-Verse as a template. While we would have loved to see the Into the Spider-Verse suit recreated in its entirety, the twist on the Advanced Suit does look slick.

While we definitely don’t want to start another Raimi Suit tidal wave, we can’t help but point out how much sense the addition of a Miles Morales Into the Spider-Verse suit would make for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sony is behind both projects, after all, and the Advanced Suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man even appears in the film (if you know where to look). The cross-over has happened, in other words, it’s just that it’s only happened in the film.

We don’t expect Insomniac Games to get to work on adding yet another suit to Peter Parker’s already-crowded wardrobe, but we can dream. The photo mode screenshots would be incredible, and Insomniac could even include a new suit power that lets player discharge bio-electric energy like Morales does in the film.

So what do you think of the Into the Spider-Verse Advanced Suit? Is this something you’d love to see in the game? Let us know what you think of the design in the comments below.

[Source: YouTube via ComicBook]