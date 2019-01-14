PlayStation New Releases This Week: January 15, 2019 – Iceman vs Maverick

Rather small week for PS4 new releases, with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown taking to flight, with Onimusha: Warlords also releasing. A single VR title hits this week, along with two Vita games on the go.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

PSVR New Releases

Kingdom of Blades (Digital) – Out 1/17

PS Vita New Releases

Asdivine Hearts II (Digital – Cross Buy)

Planet RIX-13 (Digital) – Out /16

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you're excited about any of this week's digital releases.