COD: Black Ops 4 Will Have a Blackout Mode Free Trial Later This Month

The Battle Royale craze dominated headlines over 2018, with Fortnite staying in the spotlight for the duration of the year. It seemed that nothing could come close to the numbers Fortnite was producing ,in terms of concurrent players, and maybe that’s still true. But Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 certainly did well last year, with its Blackout mode taking the place of the usual campaign we’re all used to seeing and the game went on to make $500 million during its launch. Blackout, Call of Duty’s take on the Battle Royale game mode, features all the large-scale battles we know and love, but with that extra level of polish Treyarch brings to the table. Starting on January 17, 2019, Blackout will be free to try for a week.

That’s right, players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will have until January 24, 2019, to try out Call of Duty’s Blackout mode at no cost. This is great for players who may have skipped the recent Call of Duty games or those who might be wondering what the recent iterations are like. The series has been around for a long time, so it’s common for players to skip games as they release annually.

Bring your friends — the Blackout Free Trial is coming. Play #BlackOps4’s Blackout Battle Royale for free from January 17th to the 24th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/jfOw2diCV9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 15, 2019

As the series moves away from its roots and adapts to the ever-changing market trends, it’s tough to keep everyone 100% on board. After many speculated that the exclusion of a proper campaign mode would negatively impact sales, they were quickly proven wrong, as digital sales were at an all time high.

With the success of Blackout, could this be the end of Call of Duty games including a proper campaign mode? Probably not for good, but it is worth considering, given the extraordinary sales figures for this release.

Will you be trying out the free trial of Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode on January 17th? Let us know!

