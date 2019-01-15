Fortnite Update 7.20 Adds High Risk and High Reward One Shot LTM

This week’s Fortnite update finally gets us out of iterations of versions 7.10 and into the next full version of the game, 7.20. With this hearty update comes some major additions, such as the Scoped Revolver for some sharp shooting. The somewhat controversial Glider Redeploy is back, but this time it’s an item instead of an ability.

It appears that Resident Evil 2 isn’t the only game drawn to the idea of “One Shot,” but Fortnite is taking that literally. The One Shot limited-time mode is making its way to the game, and it lowers gravity, lowers player health, and limits items and weapons so that everything will come down to a single shot. Players will only have 50 health, bandages are the only healing item, and Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles are the only weapons. Take aim and be mindful of the bounce pads which have been removed from the vault for this mode. You’ll have even less time to plot your strategy as The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in this mode.

Lastly, Creative mode has a new arctic island and there is a set of Farmstead theme prefabs for players to work with as well as three ice cliff galleries and a large cube gallery.

Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.

BATTLE ROYALE WHAT’S NEW? Scoped Revolver

No sniper? No problem! Use the new Scoped Revolver to hit precise shots against enemies. Glider Redeploy Item

Spread your wings! Glider Redeploy is back, but this time as an item. Find charges as loot throughout the map. LIMITED TIME MODE: ONE SHOT Summary

There’s low gravity and every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages the only healing item. Jump high and aim well! Mode Details Gravity is set lower than normal.

The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game.

The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Semi-auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode.

Players will spawn with 50 health and can only heal if they find Bandages. WEAPONS + ITEMS Scoped Revolver Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fires Medium Ammo. 42 / 44 damage per shot. Available from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. This item takes up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources. Gliders do not need to be selected to deploy. Activate them by pressing your jump button while in mid-air. Rarity is Rare. Gliders come with 10 charges. Each deploy uses a charge. When all charges are used the item disappears. Glider redeploy does not consume a charge when using a Launch Pad, Rifts-to-Go, or respawning in a Limited Time Mode. Found from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

Minigun adjustments Added an overheating mechanic. Overheat occurs after approximately 6 seconds of continuous fire. Reduced the wind-up time by 37%. Updated the audio for the Minigun.

Rarity color adjustments Balloons changed from Epic to Rare. Stink Bomb changed from Epic to Rare. Scoped AR decreased from Rare/Epic to Uncommon/Rare.

The following projectile-based weapons now have the same projectile trajectory as the Heavy Sniper Rifle: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Suppressed Sniper Rifle Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle

Weapon first-shot accuracy now works with icy feet and while on ziplines.

The reticle center dot on Scoped Rifles has been reduced in size. This will mitigate situations where it appears you’re on your target but still miss the shot.

Trap drop chance adjustments Total drop chance of Traps from floor loot increased from 3.98% to 4.73%. Cozy Campfire Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.26% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 6.63% to 15.47%. Launch Pad Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.53% to 0.98%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 13.25% to 20.77%. Mounted Turret Drop chance from floor loot decreased from 0.8% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas decreased from 20.42% to 15.47%.

Small shields max stack size has been decreased from 10 to 6. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that could cause you to lose the ability to switch weapons if firing a Grappler while crashing a vehicle or interacting with an object during travel.

Fixed a bug where your ability to fire would be delayed after discarding a Grappler.

Removed the ability to ride or be pushed by a Grappler due to the ability for players to move fast enough to cause network issues.

Fixed Balloons not being popped by explosions.

Fixed issue causing odd dynamite size/scaling when picking it up and re-throwing.

When a player is eliminated by Down-But-Not-Out bleed-out damage, the elimination distance is calculated from the original down location rather than the distance when they are fully eliminated.

Fixed an issue that could cause Scoped Rifles to have full accuracy earlier than intended.

Fixed an issue where the center dot of the reticle while scoped did not line up with the center dot while unscoped.

Fixed dynamite re-throw ability from being canceled by changing weapons or being a vehicle passenger.

Players will no longer receive credit for a “No Scope” in the elimination feed if they use a scope to eliminate a player. GAMEPLAY Zipline improvements Added the ability to change direction via player movement input button. Just move in the direction you’d like to go while riding a zipline, no jumping required. Rather than moving at max speed as soon as entering the zipline, players will now accelerate over time to reach that max speed. Destruction effects have been turned back on while riding a zipline. Players will destroy the nearby player buildings before attaching to the zipline so their path becomes clear

Added a third decimal place for mouse/controller sensitivity to allow for more granular values.

To help with situations where walls are built mostly underground, we’ve added functionality where an extra piece will be built for free on top of that piece. This occurs when the wall piece is showing less than 30% above ground.

Gamepad Sensitivity Building sensitivity change also applies to edit mode.

Editing will no longer interrupt gun fire and pickaxe swings.

Corn stalks will no longer block gunfire.

Editing a structure will now begin without waiting for a response from the server. This should cut down on ghost shots before editing and make it a smoother experience. Confirming the edit will still require sending data to the server and be impacted by high ping or poor server performance.

Vehicle impact damage to a player will now respect shields instead of directly applying to player health.

When a plane explodes due to any reason, it will now deal damage to both passengers and pilots. This damage no longer ignores shields.

Infinite dab is even more infinite…Dab for 11 hours instead of 10 hours in the lobby.

Adjusted map art to more accurately represent player & marker positions.

Textures of props used in emotes are now pre-streamed so scorecard and other emotes that use props will have less chance of using a low-resolution texture.

X-4 Stormwing passengers now have the same Hold to Exit functionality as pilots. Bug Fixes Fixed instances of glider redeploy not deploying when exiting a Stormwing.

Fixed grenade throw animations not playing the follow-through when watching other players throw a grenade.

Fixed the preview length on many emotes in the lobby to hear the full music track.

Completing the “Play a match with a friend” Daily Challenge now correctly counts towards other quests that require completing daily challenges.

Fixed players not being able to destroy the Boombox from certain distances.

Fixed some issues with ziplines Players will no longer be flung across the map or get in broken animation states. A cooldown has been added to ensure jump spamming will not allow players with mild network issues to fall through the zipline collision. The zipline magnet will no longer remain over players heads. Players no longer fall when colliding with enemy structures. Players no longer dismount ziplines at steep angles when under bad network conditions.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes take 2 instances of impact damage from getting hit by the X-4 Stormwing.

Damage numbers when shooting Mounted Turrets now properly displays as vehicle damage instead of player damage.

Players who are emoting on the starter island will no longer continue emoting after jumping from the Battle Bus.

Gliders and Umbrellas will no longer appear sideways or misaligned when dropping from the Battle Bus. EVENTS Tournament systems have been significantly updated to support upcoming features. We’ll be operating a series of small scale test events as we test these updates with more players. We will be testing in waves until we are confident in the new functionality. At that point, we will again begin running tournaments regularly for all players.

Older tournaments will be removed from the Events tab on Switch & mobile devices for the time being. Data for those tournaments has been saved and will return to those platforms in a future release.

Players will be automatically removed the from match after 60 seconds of spectating after being eliminated. AUDIO Fixed shield damage sound playing when shooting or getting hit by teammates.

Gliders that have music can now play their music in the lobby for previewing.

Reduced the volume of the X-4 Stormwing.

Reduce the volume of the Boombox.

Added unique bouncing sound to Dynamite. Bug Fixes Fixed music cutting out on mobile/Switch platforms.

Fixed incorrect boost audio loop for Quad Crasher on mobile/Switch.

Fixed missing medium-distant Scoped AR gunshot sounds.

Fixed loud winter biome ambient audio on mobile/Switch. UI Updated the ammo icons in the inventory to look more realistic.

Building resources of spectated players are now visible. Bug Fixes Prevent pickup HUD interaction prompts from appearing while in a vehicle, since picking up is disabled while in a vehicle.

Fixed error displays when a friend request fails.

Prevented special preview actions (Play Again, Switch Model, Full Screen, etc…, shown when viewing a cosmetic item) from disappearing after opening and closing the chat window.

Fixed a red background showing up when the chat window is opened while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview of a Loading Screen cosmetic.

Prevented unrelated loading screens from sometimes showing up instead of the selected Loading Screen while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview. SOCIAL Battle Royale players can now accept party invites from players in Save The World and join games in progress. ART + ANIMATION Both Lynx and Zenith now have custom idle poses in the lobby. Bug Fixes The size of the Red Knight shield and Raven Back Bling from the Frozen Bundle now matches their original versions.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Deadfire Outfit from being reactive in game.

Improved quality of the Golf Clap emote on mobile and Switch. REPLAY Bug Fixes Fixed a few replay loading issues that could cause a loading screen to appear when it was not necessary for one to be displayed. MOBILE Bug Fixes Fixed a bug causing users to aim-down-sights when exiting vehicles.

Fixed turbo building while holding extra build buttons.

Fixed an issue where the Add Friend button for other party members in the Main Menu was not able to be clicked on mobile devices.

Added HUD button This HUD button shows when you enter the in-game settings as a separate section to turn on/off certain HUD aspects.

CREATIVE WHAT’S NEW? Frosty Fortress

A brand new arctic island debuts in Creative! Bundle up, drop in, and bring your vision to life. Farmstead Theme

Roll up your sleeves and build your dream home in the country with the new Farmstead themed Prefabs. ISLANDS Frosty Fortress A new selectable arctic island with structures already placed on it. This island is ready for games to be played right away!

Preview images of islands are now displayed on top of Featured Islands in the Creative Hub. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue which caused island portals to not appear when those islands contained many copies of certain types of building tiles or props.

Fixed an issue where players were able to exit their Island with the Phone tool by being inside Prefab structures.

Fixed an issue where players could take items out of an island to the Creative Hub.

Fixed an issue where Traps would remain floating in the air after the supporting wall was removed. GAMEPLAY Added a new “Last Standing” option to allow creators to specify whether they want the game to end when there is only one player or team remaining.

Added a new “Spawns” option to allow players to specify how many times a player can spawn.

Added a new “Player Flight” option to allow flight during games or when the Phone is unavailable.

Added a new “Jump Fatigue” option for enabling/disabling jump height penalties that would normally get applied on rapid successive jumps.

Added new Gravity Options. High and Very High

When Traps are equipped from the Creative Inventory, the new Trap will become selected on your quick bar. Bug Fixes Fixed players blocked from loading into Creative with a network error. The first timing loading may take extra time while the server fixes the load issues with the player’s island.

Fixed vehicles causing damage to structures when the world was indestructible or when players did not have permission to edit.

Fixed building animations becoming stuck when being moved with the Phone mid-animation.

Fixed an issue where player placed walls would show health bars more often than intended.

Fixed an issue where tiles would appear red during games.

Fixed an issue where multiple camera fades would occur on game start and game end. CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE Added Turbo Building to Creative You can now hold down the “Place” button to continuously add building tiles and props as you move and aim. This feature requires “Turbo Building” to be enabled in your Game settings.

Added Turbo Delete Holding down the Delete button will now continuously destroy building tiles and props. Added a new “Turbo Delete In Creative Mode” option to Game settings. This is enabled by default.

Added a new effect when utilizing Grid Snap to help visualize placement. Bug Fixes Fixed the Phone being able to edit or delete objects even when island edit permissions were not granted.

Fixed an issue where other walls could vanish when copying a wall using the Phone.

Fixed an issue with the Phone remaining available after a player leaves the island while inside a recently-placed prefab.

Fixed an issue where the “Drops” UI was not displaying the proper value,

Fixed an issue where the Phone hologram could get stuck at a spot in the world after pasting a prop, with drops enabled.

Fixed an issue where after rotating certain walls while moving on Grid, those walls would not trigger as being allowed to have traps placed on them. PREFABS Added 6 Farmstead prefabs and Farmstead Galleries

Added 3 Ice Cliff Galleries

Added Large Cube Gallery DEVICES Added Random Spawn options on the Item Spawner: “Random” allows items to spawn in a random order from the spawn list. “No Repeats” spawns items in a random order and will not repeat an item until everything in the list has spawned once. This only differs from “Random” if “Items Respawn” option is set to “On”.

Renamed the “Gunner” Device to “Sentry”.

Added new Options to the Sentry. Added health and shield options. Added respawn options. Added accuracy and attack range options. Added target style, line of sight, and proximity options. Added adaptive aim option to determine whether or not the Sentry’s aim improves over time. Added attack range visualization when players stand on the Sentry plate.

New Elimination Zone Device. Allows the player to place an adjustable zone that will eliminate players if they come in contact with it during a game.

Item Spawner now includes additional ammunition to weapons spawned. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Traps wouldn’t be destroyed properly or trigger correctly.

Fixed an issue where parts of metal and wood floors would clip through the Item Spawner.

Item Spawner Fixes. Fixed an issue where some items in the Item Spawner wouldn’t display all of their materials in the preview cycle. Fixed items not getting added to Item Spawner if they are added in rapid succession. Fixed incorrect visual effects appearing on Item Spawners in-game. Fixed an issue with the Item Spawner that resulted in all items in the spawner being the same rarity color after a game finished or the island is loaded. Fixed an issue where some Item Spawner item holograms had jittery movement when near them.

Fixed an issue causing Player Start devices to float after a mini-game finishes.

Player Spawner Fixes. Fixed graphical problems with the Player Spawner team assignment display on Android platforms. Fixed players respawning in the Creative Hub when Player Spawner location is blocked. Fixed players occasionally getting stuck in skydive when respawning on Player Spawner.

WEAPONS + ITEMS Added Dual Pistols Available in Rare and Epic variants. 41-43 base damage. Uses Medium Ammo. Shoots both pistols with one pull of the trigger. Does not use first shot accuracy.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. TEAMS Bug Fixes Fixed not being able to build on opposing team’s structures while editing a creative island. However, this is still not allowed while a game in progress. UI Added a message to the HUD that displays how to start the match on an island when on a shared or featured island. Bug Fixes Fixed “Memory Used” label not being centered over the memory budget indicator.

Fixed the Creative Inventory displaying Prefabs in some cases, even when edit permission was not available. PERFORMANCE Reduced the time it takes to load into Creative and to switch between islands. Further improvements will be coming in future updates.

Improved performance for minigame spawners.

Improved performance and memory usage by culling more objects that are very far away from the player Bug Fixes Fixed hitches when displaying tooltip text. MOBILE Fixed creative button visibility while in vehicles. SAVE THE WORLD WHAT’S NEW? Frostnite Challenge 3 – New Wave Holiday

Where there’s one, there’s more…Each wave of enemies contains all of the same types. Defeat enough of the same type of enemy to unlock new waves!Ice King and Ice Queen

Bow down! Purchase the Ice King from the Event Store and unlock the Ice Queen by completing this week’s Frostnite Challenge. MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Weekly Frostnite Challenge 3: New Wave Holiday Enemy waves send a large horde of the same enemy type at you. Players need to eliminate a specific number of enemies of that type to progress to the next wave. Available on January 16 at 7 PM ET.

Weekly Frostnite Challenge 3 Quest rewards include: Challenge Banner 3 Ice Queen Outlander Snowflake Tickets

The 14 Days of Fortnite event has ended and the Quests are no longer available.

Added a new Power Level 128 zone in Frostnite for end-game players. This zone will be available to players who have reached the end of Twine Peaks Earn a new Reward Banner for completing all 30 waves of Frostnite in a 128 Power Level zone!

Increased Frostnite XP, Gold, and Ticket rewards, especially at later waves, to better incentivize longer survival times.

Replaced Transform Key and Schematic rewards with Perk-UP and RE-PERK in higher difficulty Frostnite zones.

Changed which Storm Shield Defense quests unlock the Frostnite zones, so players should see more appropriately leveled zones.

Mission map adjustments Missions are no longer locked behind old side quests. They are now unlocked by quests in the main campaign. Key story-specific missions can no longer have mission alerts on them.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with Anomalies which would not allow players who joined in progress to collect the shards.

Fixed a Deliver the Bomb mission issue to allow players to build through the upper part of the launcher.

Players who join (or re-join) late will now receive any benefits from activated BluGlo Pylons.

Fixed an issue causing the Stabilize the Rift device not to shut off the correct visual laser impact fx when the laser is destroyed.

Removed the difficulty pylon from the Protect the Servers landmark mission.

Refuel the Homebase missions now have a chance to spawn Elemental and Mutant Storm Mission Alerts.

Fixed Play With Others Custom option to work for players with high power ratings. UI Players see what items are eligible for reset by toggling the option from the bottom bar of the Manage Schematic and Manage Hero screens.

Added a confirmation dialog after unslotting a collection book item, telling the player that the item has been added to their inventory.

Added a HUD element showing the ‘Exit Vehicle’ bound key while using the ROSIE turret. Bug Fixes Fixed issue where certain menus would not unlock in the main menu, preventing players from progressing through the storyline.

Fix for store summary buttons not properly setting their recycle/retire state.

Fixed an issue that can disable the ability to navigate on the map.

Fixed the Research screen showing research point collection when opening and closing the details panel.

Updated the Survivor squad management screen to hide the cycle squad buttons when only 1 squad is unlocked.

Disabled the evolution confirmation button when hovering over evolution options that are disabled.

Flag Banners in mission end screen should display correct icon and color for all players.

Fixed reticle and ammo count not updating after using Shadow Stance.

Fixed issue with the quest play button playing its animation at incorrect times.

Placeholder weapon icon no longer appears in the hotbar if a player drops or recycles weapon while in R.O.S.I.E. turret.

In Frostnite, fixed text formatting of HUD wavelength objectives.

Players should no longer get stuck in the end game screen when leaving an SSD mission in the middle of the game. PERFORMANCE The rocket launcher and grenade launcher visual effects were updated to be more performant.

Husk death effects were updated to be more performant and fixed issues where the effects were not properly playing.

Improved the appearance of fog on Xbox One. HEROES The Ice King will be available in the Event Store. Legendary variant of the Hotfixer subclass. Available on January 16 at 7 PM Eastern Time.

The Ice Queen is available as a week 3 Frostnite challenge quest reward. Legendary variant of Striker subclass. Available to earn from January 16 at 7 PM ET until January 23 at 7 PM ET.

Note: Each Hero will be unique when the new Hero Loadout launches Any Hero that had Damage Resistance Perks converted to Armor Perks in the v7.10 update is eligible for an Item Reset. If you choose to reset a hero this will return the hero to level 1, and all XP and evolution materials invested into the hero will be refunded Note that this reset option will be forfeited if any new resources are invested into the hero, or if the hero is slotted into the collection book.

Bug Fixes The Outlander Llama Fragment Ability will again fall to its knees when it has been destroyed. WEAPONS + ITEMS Eligible items (e.g., heroes and schematics that have been updated) can be reset back to level 1 from the inspect screen via the “Item Reset” feature.

Players can get a full refund of all XP, evolution materials, and Perk-UP invested when Recycling, Retiring or Transforming an item that undergoes a significant balance or design change. This does not include RE-PERK spent to change one perk into another. This does not include Flux spent to increase the rarity of an item. This option becomes available when a Schematic, Hero or other item undergoes a significant balance or design change. These items will then be be tagged as “eligible for a reset” and can be refunded.

Increased RE-PERK rewards from the following sources: Mission Rewards: +67% Perk Caches: +67% Mission Alerts: +55%.

Reduced RE-PERK costs for changing non-elemental Perks by 40%.

Front-end crafting will now remove items from the lowest quantity stack first.

Enabled resets for the Six Feet Under shovel, as well as any weapons that had Damage Resistance Perks converted to Armor Perks. This only applies to weapons which are above level 1 or have Armor Perks above their default level as of v7.20. This does not apply to Medieval weapons which were introduced after the Armor update. If you choose to reset the item it will return to level 1, and reduce the rarity of all perks to their starting levels. The XP, evolution materials, and Perk-UP invested in those upgrades will be refunded. Note that the reset option will be forfeited if any resources are invested into the weapon, or if the item is slotted into the collection book.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Stalwart Squire had static default Perk rolls.

The Candy Corn LMG now has force feedback when firing.

Fixed an issue where melee weapons would sometimes not cause damage for the first few attacks after equipping them.

Fixed issue where melee weapons could fail to do any damage when switching to them and using their heavy attack. GAMEPLAY Separate targeting, scope, and gamepad building sensitivity settings are now shared between Save the World and Battle Royale. Bug Fixes Fixed bug while spectating in Frostnite where Husks may not be visible.

Fixed rare bug where the player could lose control of their character if they respawned while switching spectating targets in Frostnite.

Fixed zones appearing locked when another player joins the party while on the map tab.

Added a spinner to the zone tiles to indicate that the player is currently fetching/processing the recently joined party members’ power rating.

Fixed bug where if the player ended Frostnite mode while in build mode a red/semi-transparent trap placement preview mesh would be visible in the end mission screen. ENEMIES Removed holiday skins from Husks, Lobbers, Sploders, and Husklings. Bug Fixes Some improvements to projectile interactions with the Riot Husky’s shield: Remote Explosives should now stick to the Riot Husky’s shield. Impulse Grenades now instantly explode against the Riot Husky’s shield. Crossbow bolt impacts now stick to the Riot Husky’s shield.

Fix for Storm King horns not showing their broken state correctly when a player joins late.

Fix for the Storm King horns so that they do not collide after being broken.

Mimics no longer grant metal when hit with a pickaxe or anti-material charge. ART + ANIMATION Ray and Lars packed up the Holiday decorations from the environment and Homebase. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug where some car destruction visual effects were not rotated properly, causing the car’s position to visibly jump once the car was destroyed. AUDIO Added soccer ball sounds in Frostnite.

Added a pickup sound to the Shielder data item.

Updated the grenade explosion sounds.

Added mount and dismount sounds to the Hoverboard. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that caused some exploration quests in Canny Valley to not properly play voiceovers.

Fixed music being silenced during Results screen when leaving an SSD without completion/failure.

Fixed bug with defeat screen music not playing properly.

Fixed bug with the end of day score loop getting stuck on.

Fixed bug with hydrant audio loop not stopping when destroyed.

Added sound for help menu.

Fixed the Vacuum Tube Rifle equip audio.

Fixed bug with exploration music playing when looking away from Lars’ van.

Fixed bug with which caused failure bonus audio to trigger more than once. GENERAL Sensitivity settings allow for more granular adjustments. Bug Fixes Fixed weapon firing not starting automatically when switching over from building while holding the fire button.

Fixed water bullet impacts not playing properly when viewing another player shooting the surface of the water. SOCIAL You can now block players directly from their party invite. Bug Fixes The chat scroll bar will no longer appear before chat is opened for the first time.

Fixed an issue where chat could get stuck open, requiring a restart.

Launching Fortnite by accepting an invite from the Epic Games Launcher on PC / Mac will once again properly attempt to join the party after the game starts. PERFORMANCE Memory-optimized for mobile in Battle Royale and Creative to reduce out-of-memory crashes.

Performance improvements made for vehicles and some cosmetic items.

Improved disk read times on the Xbox and Android in Battle Royale and Creative to reduce the occurrence of late HLODs.

Improved performance on Vulkan capable Android devices in Battle Royale and Creative.

