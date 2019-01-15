The Walking Dead Series Finale Is Officially Set for Spring

The final episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season has been officially set for March 26, 2019, as stated in a recent press release from Skybound Games. At this time, only the release date has been given, but more details are likely to be shared prior to the episode’s launch.

For now, the team is focused on successfully rolling out and maintaining The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3 which became available last night. So far, Skybound has struggled with bugs and glitches to the point where they are encouraging people to delete and reinstall the game as a troubleshooting method.

Hi all! Apologies for any bugs or glitches you are experiencing! For now, we ask anyone who’s encountering any issues to try a fresh install of the game – after making sure your saves are backed up! — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) January 15, 2019

Most of the fan replies are forgiving and, instead, turn the focus to the fact that The Walking Dead: The Final Season wouldn’t have been completed if it wasn’t for Skybound Games stepping in after Telltale Games went under. Of course, that business decision has also been met with plenty of controversy, as many saw it as an opportunistic slight to all those who were hurt by Telltale’s layoffs, which offered no severance package for its workers. At the same time, Skybound made it a point to work with some original members of the development team to create these final two episodes.

Regardless of your stance on the issue, The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3 is out now and The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 4 will release on March 26, 2019.

[Source: Dualshockers]